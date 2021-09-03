International
Anti-Vaccine protesters in Canada gather outside hospitals
A mob gathered against the Covid-19 vaccination blocked roads outside a Vancouver hospital this week, arranging and, in one case, attacking health care workers, slowing down ambulances, delaying patients entering for treatment, and disturbing those recovering internally.
Kennedy Stewart, the mayor of the city, was among the many people who quickly condemned his members.
When I see people blocking healthcare workers who are working to save people who die from Covid, it makes me sick, he wrote on Twitterwith
While polls show Canadians who oppose vaccines are an established minority, the Vancouver protest was not an isolated event. In British Columbia, protesters were in Kamloops, Victoria, Kelowna, Prince George and Nanaimo. A downtown Toronto hospital area saw a similar outrage filled with rage, and an anti-vaccine group made its way downtown Montreal.
All of this, of course, followed angry and often profane protests that have tracked down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the federal election campaign, forcing an event to be canceled by security concerns. It was not just Mr. Trudeau or the Liberals who were targeted. Protesters against the vaccine appeared twice at the home of Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education in the Progressive Conservative Government of Ontario. When the protesters learned that Mr Lecce was not at home, they shouted at his neighbors.
Coincidentally or not, public outrage against vaccines emerged within a week that brought developments in some provinces that required vaccination proofs for entry into some public places. Vaccination-verification system in Quebec, which includes a phone app, went into effect on Wednesday. And in Ontario, Prime Minister Doug Ford withdrew from his long-standing resistance to vaccine passports and announced a program that would be fully completed by the end of October.
Mr. Fords’ announcement means Ontario is now joining British Columbia AND Manitoba in addition to Quebec in the search for evidence of vaccination for certain activities. (Saskatchewan is working on developing a vaccination passport, but has not made vaccinations mandatory for any activity or job.)
There are significant differences between provinces. For example, Quebecs list countries requiring vaccination is longer and tougher than Ontarios will be when it launches later this month. Eating at a restaurant in Quebec will require vaccination either indoors or on an outdoor terrace. The Ontario measure will only apply indoors, raising questions about how backyard diners will use the bathrooms or, in many places, even enter outdoor dining areas.
The reaction from businesses is mixed. Canadian Chamber of Commerce last month called for clear mandatory vaccination rules from governments and vaccine passports. But some individual business owners, especially those with restaurants, have raised concerns about verifying their customers and enforcing the rules.
No province has a general mandatory vaccination policy. But vaccine passports and vaccination mandates from employers or governments have raised some privacy and human rights concerns.
I asked Errol Mendes, a law professor at the University of Ottawa, a human rights specialist, if mandatory vaccinations are likely to be overturned by a court.
He said someone fired for refusing vaccination under a vaccine mandate set by an employer could bring a case under provincial human rights codes. Similarly, unions can argue that layoffs undermine their collective agreements. In the case of government-imposed vaccines, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms would come into play.
But it is not certain that any of these legal challenges would necessarily be successful, said Professor Mendes.
It is much more likely, he said, that any such case would follow the pattern set by the Newfoundland Supreme Court when a provincial travel ban challenge was challenged. It was found that the ban actually violated part of the statute, but it was nonetheless legal because it was a reasonable limitation in the context of the pandemic.
Before calling the election, Trudeau said the government would seek vaccines for its public servants, employees in federally regulated industries and passengers on trains, planes and cruise ships. Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democratic Party, made a similar proposal and even set Monday as the deadlineWith Erin OToole, the Conservative leader, does not support mandatory vaccinations.
As was the case in British Columbia and Quebec, Ontario was notified of the immunization test immediately followed by an increase in vaccination reservationswith
As for the vaccine protesters, there is no immediate sign that they will follow the advice of the Vancouver mayor and stay home. But they are probably not who they claim to be. The Ontario Hospital Association said that, contrary to the claims of protesters in Toronto, it believes most of the participants who attended these rallies were not health care workers.
UnderstandVacine and Mask Mandates in the US
- Vaccine ruleswithOn August 23, the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTechs coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older, paving the way for an increase in mandates in both the public and private sectors. Private companies are increasingly mandating vaccines for employees. Such mandates arelegally allowedand have relied on judicial challenges.
- Mask rulesWith the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July recommending that all Americans, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in enclosed public places within areas experiencing outbreaks, a reversal of the guidelines it provided in May. See where the CDC guideline would apply and where states have established their own mask policies. The battle for masks has become controversial in some states, with some local leaders opposing state bans.
- Colleges and universities.More than 400 colleges and universities are demanding that students be vaccinated against Covid-19. Almost everyone is in the states that voted for President Biden.
- schoolBoth California and New York have introduced vaccine mandates for educational staff. A poll released in August found that many American parents of school-age children are against mandatory vaccinations for students, but were more supportive of masked mandates for students, teachers and staff members who do not have their own vaccinations.
- Hospitals and medical centerswithMany major hospitals and health systems are demanding that employees receive a Covid-19 vaccine, citing increased Delta-induced case loads and stubbornly low vaccination levels in their communities, even within their workforce. .
- New York CityWith Proof of Vaccination is required from employees and customers for meals at home, gyms, shows and other indoor situations, although implementation does not begin until September 13th. Teachers and other education staff in the city-wide school system will need to have at least one vaccine dose by September 27, without the possibility of weekly testing. City hospital workers must also get a vaccine or undergo weekly testing. Similar rules are set for New York State employees.
- At the federal level. The Pentagon announced it would require coronavirus vaccinations to be mandatory for 1.3 million troops in the country, no later than mid-September. President Biden announced that all federal civilian employees should be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements, and restrictions on most trips.
It also made it clear that their protests are undesirable.
By denying the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines they also caused moral damage to healthcare workers who are working tirelessly on the front line caring for sick patients and dying from this dangerous virus, the group said. Ironically a bitter irony that if any of these anti-vaccine protesters get sick or seriously ill from Covid, it will be the hospitals and front-line workers to whom they turn for care.
