Anti-Vaccine protesters in Canada gather outside hospitals

All of this, of course, followed angry and often profane protests that have tracked down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the federal election campaign, forcing an event to be canceled by security concerns. It was not just Mr. Trudeau or the Liberals who were targeted. Protesters against the vaccine appeared twice at the home of Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education in the Progressive Conservative Government of Ontario. When the protesters learned that Mr Lecce was not at home, they shouted at his neighbors.

Coincidentally or not, public outrage against vaccines emerged within a week that brought developments in some provinces that required vaccination proofs for entry into some public places. Vaccination-verification system in Quebec, which includes a phone app, went into effect on Wednesday. And in Ontario, Prime Minister Doug Ford withdrew from his long-standing resistance to vaccine passports and announced a program that would be fully completed by the end of October.

Mr. Fords’ announcement means Ontario is now joining British Columbia AND Manitoba in addition to Quebec in the search for evidence of vaccination for certain activities. (Saskatchewan is working on developing a vaccination passport, but has not made vaccinations mandatory for any activity or job.)

There are significant differences between provinces. For example, Quebecs list countries requiring vaccination is longer and tougher than Ontarios will be when it launches later this month. Eating at a restaurant in Quebec will require vaccination either indoors or on an outdoor terrace. The Ontario measure will only apply indoors, raising questions about how backyard diners will use the bathrooms or, in many places, even enter outdoor dining areas.