South African Health Minister says variant C.1.2 is not a threat right now





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) – South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday that scientists had told the government that at this stage the C.1.2 variant of the coronavirus discovered in the country was not a threat. Variant C.1.2 was first identified in May and is now seen in all provinces of the country. It contains several mutations linked to other variants with increased transmittance and decreased sensitivity to neutralizing antibodies, prompting researchers to market its discovery to the government and the World Health Organization (WHO). Read more “At this stage they (the scientists) have assured us that it is not really a threat, they are just looking at it,” Phaahla told a news conference, noting that C.1.2 had only been detected in a number of small so far. He added that it was almost certain that the country would face a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections by the end of the year. The WHO this week identified variant C.1.2 as one for further monitoring, a category that reflects that it may pose a risk in the future, but that the evidence is currently unclear. It is not defined as a “variant of interest” or “variant of concern”, categories considered more serious and marked with letters of the Greek alphabet. South African researchers are currently conducting laboratory tests on how C.1.2 responds to antibodies generated by vaccines or previous infection, but it may be weeks before these results come out. Genomic sequence data from South Africa this week showed that C.1.2 accounted for 2.4% of genomes listed in August, versus 2.5% in July and 1.2% in June. The Delta variant accounted for approximately 95% of the sequences in August. Delta is the most widespread variant the world has encountered so far, and is making assumptions about COVID-19 even though nations lift restrictions and reopen their economies. Read more South Africa was the first country to discover the Beta variant, one of only four currently labeled as a disturbing variant by the WHO. Beta is believed to spread more easily than the original version of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and there is evidence that vaccines work less well against it, causing some countries to restrict travel to and from South Africa. Reporting by Alexander Winning and Wendell Roelf Edited by Peter Graff Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

