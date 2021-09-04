Alberta’s recent COVID-19 measures cause disappointment for doctors, restaurant owners

An emergency room doctor in Calgary says today’s announcement by the provincial government about COVID-19 is extremely inappropriate.

And Dr Joe Vipond says a lot of unnecessary suffering and death is coming to us.

Our public health officials and our political leaders have learned nothing through the four waves of COVID, “Vipond said,” and they continue to react inadequately.

On Friday, the provincial government reinstated a masked mandate across the province in all indoor public spaces and workplaces, except in classrooms, where decisions are being left to local school boards.

All licensed bars, restaurants and bars should stop selling alcohol until 10pm and all businesses are asked to think again about staff returning to work.

But Vipond says that just is not enough. He wants to see compulsory disguise in schools, resumption of reporting positive cases in schools, resumption of contact tracking and closure of internal eating and drinking, and restrictions on internal and external gatherings. These were all measures implemented in previous waves of the pandemic.

He also wants to see some new measures put in place.

An introduction to the national application for tracking COVID contacts, which seems to have been forgotten by all of Alberta. And vaccine passports. They were the only province without a vaccine passport process.

Vipond even goes so far as to say that schools should be closed immediately.

They play a major role in the transmission of COVID, he said. They will close at some point. Why not do it early so we can take advantage of early closure?

Vipond says he cannot fathom that governments are moving to remove restrictions so early in the first place, adding to what has led to today’s wave of exponential growth.

I hate to say this, but we were two weeks away from COVID zero in July. If we had stopped relaxing things for another two weeks, we could have reached zero. We could have set some good border restrictions in order to keep them out. And instead, we had the Mess and the mitigation of all restrictions.

As for the $ 100 incentive the province is offering to those who get their first and second vaccines, Vipond says in addition to being “terribly unequal” for those who have already received their vaccines, it will not do much difference.

They think the risk of the vaccine is too high. That’s certainly through misinformation, “Vipond said.” And also misinformation that COVIDs are not a big deal, you know, a hoax. And I do not see that $ 100 will change the mind to be vaccinated.

Vipond predicts the worst is yet to come, saying that if trends continue there will be over 400 patients in Albertas intensive care units within the next three weeks. ICUs are currently full of 107.

There will be impacts on each of us. This is the moment of refrigerators-trucks-full of dead bodies in the history of Alberta.

Ernie Tsu, president of the Alberta Hospitality Association, called Friday’s announcement disappointing and disappointing.

Tsu says turning off the taps at 10 a.m. will not make any difference. He says people leave bars and restaurants and gather elsewhere.

He says his industry is being unfairly targeted.

Were they the only industry targeted in this latest announcement. “It’s one thing to continue to be resilient and try to spin, but now it’s the mental health of every restaurant owner who has to cut back on hours and watch and see how we try to make sure we keep our staff employed.” tha Tsu.

















Tsu says he has never seen evidence to support that early closure of restaurants would have any impact on reducing cases or vaccinating more people.

I know a number of restaurant owners who are extremely frustrated and angry after this recent press conference are calling for everything from legal action to class action lawsuits to try to see where the data come. Public health and safety is number one, and that is by every restaurant owner. But when it is certainly aimed at an industry, we have to ask why.

Tsu says heck to ask for feedback from group membership, including the potential for a vaccine passport.

We have not had time to see how our entire association feels about a possible vaccine passport. It depends on the government, “Tsu said.

“Our job is to make sure they are open about vaccination versus vaccination, we need some time to talk to our whole association.

Calgary pollster and political commentator Janet Brown says the Kenney government relied on a corner when it lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions.

That government really pushed a lot of people who suspected the pandemic was over, she said. So because it was so entrenched in this position that the pandemic was over, it took them a very, very long time to show concern for this latest wave.

Kenney was asked to be on vacation as COVID-19 cases increased. He defended his position, saying he had not taken a two-week break since 2015.

Brown said she found his defense problematic.

When I take vacations, I usually delegate some responsibilities to someone else, she said.

It’s one thing for the Prime Minister to be out but have not heard from any other senior minister or chief medical officer about this issue during a health crisis, I mean, this is quite strange and quite unprecedented.

Brown said the $ 100 stimulus to get vaccinated is not good for Albertans who already have both strokes.

They are now wondering why they are facing bigger restrictions this weekend, and people who have not been vaccinated are now facing the prospect of getting $ 100.

She added that the recent move by the provinces may have united the Albertans to the displeasure of all.

Anti-vaccine, anti-mask protests, they have been by people who are skeptical of vaccinations, Brown said.

But I think you will see a new trend now where people who have been vaccinated will lose patience and say: Look, I have been vaccinated. I do not understand why I should continue to wear the mask. I do not understand why I should continue to restrict my movements.

