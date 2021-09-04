Australia defeated the world by closing Covid. Now it is sharply divided how to reopen

Since then, the debate over the issue has escalated into a less than family-friendly match between states over a national plan to open internal borders before Christmas.

The problem it is not all of Australia that wants to get out of the cave so quickly.

Businesses are suffering, families are divided and ongoing insecurity is damaging people’s mental health.

However, in parts of the country that have managed to contain Covid-19, including the states of Western Australia and Queensland, there is little appetite to open borders and allow the virus to enter.

After 18 months of their success in keeping Covid out, Australian politicians are now being forced to move from a zero-Covid strategy to living with the virus.

The question is how can they persuade Australians to support the national plan when some of the heads of state are in revolt, with a state prime minister calling the plan “complete madness.”

‘Inevitable’

For a time, along with neighboring New Zealand, Australia’s success made it the envy of much of the western world. As the number of Covid global cases and deaths increased, Australia largely kept itself free of Covid.

The Australian government closed the country’s borders in March 2020, shortly after the first global outbreaks began, and since then every infection within the country has been extinguished with severe restrictions.

Until June.

Then, Australia suffered a major explosion of the highly contagious variant of the Covid-19 Delta in New South Wales, the state in which Sydney is the capital.

The local government initially imposed light restrictions, but as cases continued to erupt, they had no choice but to impose a deadlock. Since then, the infections have spread to Melbourne, Victoria, and then to the national capital, Canberra.

As of Friday, more than half of Australia’s 25 million people are under closure, including the entire population of three states and territories – NSW, Victoria and ACT.

In the face of growing economic pressure, increasing number of cases and violent protests against the blockade , Morrison announced the start of the end of Australia’s zero policy for Covid on 22 August.

He wants Australians to follow the example of the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, who have begun embracing life with Covid, using vaccines to reduce hospitalization while allowing free travel versions.

Under the Australian national plan, the country will reopen with limited restrictions when at least 70% of eligible people have received two doses of the vaccine.

The Australian plan, a version of which was previously agreed upon by each state and territory, was based on modeling by the Doherty Institute, an infectious disease research body. The institute estimates that with adequate vaccine coverage and moderate restrictions, Australia can reopen to the world with less than 100 deaths in six months.

“This is what you live for with Covid. The number of cases is likely to increase when we soon start opening up. This is inevitable,” Morrison wrote in an opinion article. distributed in local media.

Reopening the return

At his clinic in Perth, general practitioner Donough O’Donovan said a lot his patients — especially older people — are nervous about a possible Covid-19 outbreak in Western Australia.

“Those kind of people are very scared to open up … they are worried about what is going to happen, and people are telling them left, right and in the center that Covid will come in here and we will hit him so badly that NSW, “said O’Donovan.

“There is a great deal of fear.”

The states of Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland and Tasmania have managed to keep Covid-19 cases close to zero and, as a result, their leaders have been less inclined to embrace Morrison’s push for open borders.

Western Australian Prime Minister Mark McGowan said it would be premature to reopen to “deliberately import the virus” “complete madness.”

“We currently have no restrictions within our state, a great quality of life and an extremely strong economy which is funding aid efforts in other parts of the country,” McGowan posted on Facebook with

“The West Aussies only want decisions that take into account the circumstances of all states and territories, not just Sydney.”

required more detailed modeling of what the opening would be like Queensland Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk acknowledged that Covid was likely to infiltrate the state borders, but sherequired more detailed modeling of what the opening would be like affects unvaccinated children with

“Instead of choosing fighting and attacking, let ‘s have a good, educated conversation, and there’ s nothing wrong with asking good questions about family safety.” she said, after being accused of fearful attack focusing only on the worst case scenario of deaths.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) seemed to agree with reluctant state leaders, warning in a letter to Prime Minister Morrison that Australia’s healthcare system was not ready for a big Covid explosion , vaccinations or not.

“Our hospitals are not starting from a position of power. Away from that.”Dr Omar Khorshid President of AMA

“If we open the door to Covid, we risk seeing our public hospitals collapse and part of that stems from the long-term lack of investment in public hospital capacity by state and federal governments,” said AMA President Dr. Omar Khorshid in a statement Me

“Our hospitals are not starting from a position of power. Away from that.”

Speaking Friday, Morrison said the government was examining the Australian hospital system’s ability to cope with Covid infections before reopening – and that preparations had begun for some time.

Block fatigue

Melbourne restaurant owner Luke Stepsys has had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but when he ran out of milk Tuesday night he could not get out of his house to get more. The Melbourne curfew had already passed at 21:00.

“I’m fully vaccinated and tonight I’m locked up like an animal in a cage,” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Melbourne has spent more than 210 days in a strong blockage – the longest of any Australian city – and stress has begun to show.

“I’ve had countless days where I would give anything to get this out,” Stepsys said.

“You just feel so confused, so desperate, you just have no answer. I have to be strong for all my staff, I have to be strong for my family, but inside of me I’re just burning alive.”

“I have to be strong for all my staff, I have to be strong for my family, but inside me I am burning alive.”Luka Stepsys Melbourne restaurant owner

On August 5, state authorities ordered the Victorians to blockade after a small number of cases crossed the border from New South Wales. Citizens are allowed to leave their homes only for essential reasons, such as to buy groceries.

Stepsys said his restaurants had remained solvent due to a last-minute decision in March 2020 to give up a large business acquisition, leaving him with significant savings. But he said the hospitality industry as a whole was “destroyed”.

“I have a friend in Las Vegas who owns a restaurant and he said to me, ‘Dude, did it close for five times?'” Stepsys said.

Just across the border, New South Wales is registering more than 1,000 new Covid-19 daily cases , the highest figures Australia has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.

The leaders of New South Wales and Victoria have embraced Morrison’s plan to move away from a zero Covid strategy, with both promising more freedom for citizens once certain vaccine targets are met. On Thursday, New South Wales became the first Australian state to achieve vaccine coverage with the first dose of 70%, and residents are now allowed unrestricted exercise in certain areas.

Melbourne-based epidemiologist Tony Blakely said Covid’s zero strategy in Australia was just a ban until a large number of the population was vaccinated or new treatments were discovered to make it safe to live with Covid.

He said living with zero Covid in the long run is not sustainable. But any reopening must be carefully managed, he added, suggesting that the country should ensure that all communities – especially vulnerable ones – are 70% vaccinated.

“If you open up and the vaccine coverage in those areas is only 40% and it’s 90% elsewhere, you have a real problem,” he said.

“We are just an island that stopped flights”

With squabbles and squabbles, it is not clear what will happen once Australia’s vaccination targets are met.

It may happen that some Australian states open up to the rest of the world before people are allowed to move from one state to another.

“You can have the ridiculous situation when someone in New South Wales can travel to Canada before going to Cairns, or someone in Victoria can travel to Singapore or Bali before going to Perth,” said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. On Monday.

“Someone in Victoria can travel to Singapore or Bali before going to Perth.”Josh Frydenberg Australian Treasury

With its eyes on the economy a few months after the election, the federal government wants the country to reopen so Australia can leave its cave and reunite with the rest of the world.

On Wednesday, Australian Attorney General Michaelia Cash appeared to have threatened legal action to force states to open their borders. However, Cash later claimed she had been misinterpreted, suggesting that the federal government wants to avoid appearing as if it is harassing states to make its bids.

In Victoria, Stepsys is skeptical of promises that life will be cheaper once the state emerges from the deadlock. He thinks that at the moment when there is a big explosion, the local authorities will once again pull the “locking trigger”.

“I think they relied on a corner trying to be the beaters of the world,” he said, referring to Australia’s past success in keeping Covid out.

“Australians sat down beating their chests – ‘look we’m smart, we beat the virus.’ We’re not smart, we’re just an island that stopped flights.”