Nearly half of Canadians say liberal government did a poor job in evacuating Afghanistan: Nanos

TORONTO – Nearly half of Canadians say the liberal federal government did a poor or very poor job in evacuating Canadians and Afghan nationals from Afghanistan, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

The survey, conducted by Nanos Research and sponsored by CTV News and The Globe and Mail, found that 28 percent of Canadians rated the government’s performance in evacuations in Afghanistan as very poor and 17 percent rated the performance as poor, overall 45 percent of respondents.

Only four per cent rated the government’s evacuation efforts as very good and 16 per cent said the response was good.

Of the respondents, 25 percent of Canadians said the federal government did an “average” job while 10 percent said they were unsure.

The survey found that those living in Prairies (40 percent) and Ontario (31 percent) are more likely to say the government has done a very poor job compared to residents of Canada’s Atlantic (16 percent) and Quebec (18 per cent).

Men are more likely to rate Liberal government performance as poor or very poor, at 52 percent compared to 38 percent of women. Those aged 55 and over (52 percent) were more likely to say the government did a poor job in evacuating Afghanistan compared to new counterparts.

As of Friday, the Canadian government announced it had evacuated more than 3,700 people from Afghanistan with more than 3,000 evacuees arriving in Canada. Those evacuated have settled in 20 communities BC, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Compared to other NATO countries, Canada lags behind Germany and Italy in terms of the total number of refugees withdrawn from a member state.

In a statement issued by Foreign Minister Marc Garneau and Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, they said the federal government expects more evacuees to arrive in Canada “in the near future.”

“The Government of Canada continues to use all available means to assist Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their families, and vulnerable Afghans entitled under special immigration measures, to leave Afghanistan and come to Canada , “the statement said.

The statement said the Canadian government continues to have “daily” discussions with NATO countries to “help reach as many people as possible safely”. Also, David Sproul, Canada’s envoy to Afghanistan, is in Doha, Qatar to engage with allies and regional partners on the ground, while representing Canada’s view on safe passage talks.

According to the statement, officials are working with the United States to welcome up to 5,000 refugees who were evacuated by U.S. forces to Canada as part of the country’s program to accept up to 20,000 Afghan refugees.

The Taliban have vowed to allow safe passage abroad for any foreigners or Afghans left behind by massive airlifts from NATO countries, which ended with the withdrawal of the last US troops on Monday – more than two weeks after capturing the Kabul Islamic militia and ending the 20-year war.

Despite this, the airport in Kabul is still closed, causing many to flee the land in neighboring countries.

The Canadian government acknowledged that the situation on the ground in Afghanistan “remains fluid” and that its officials are in regular contact with Canadian citizens, permanent residents and Afghan applicants.

Of Canada special immigration route remains open to Afghan nationals and their families who assisted the Canadian Army during their mission in Afghanistan.

According to Friday’s statement, there are 470 Canadian citizens currently in Afghanistan, as well as close to 260 permanent residents and 500 family members.

Garneau previously told reporters that individuals still trapped in Afghanistan need to “stay in place” for the time being to see how the situation develops, but if they can reach a “third place” local Canadian diplomats may be in able to provide further assistance.

METHODOLOGY

Nanos conducted a hybrid dual-frame RDD (landline and mobile line) telephone hybrid and a random online survey of 1,029 Canadians aged 18 and over between August 28 and 30, 2021, as part of a comprehensive survey. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using direct agents and administered an online survey. The sample included terrestrial and cellular lines across Canada. The results were statistically checked and weighted by age and gender using the latest Census information and the sample is geographically stratified to be representative of Canada. Individuals were randomly called using dialing random numbers with a maximum of five calls.

The margin of error for this survey is 1 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. This study was commissioned by CTV News and Globe and Mail and the search was conducted by Nanos Research.