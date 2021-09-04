Federal Government Internal Health Clinics Will Not Assist in Employee Testing for COVID-19 Despite New Mandate

The government is not providing COVID-19 testing for its employees at federal clinics located across the country, despite a new mandate requiring testing for unvaccinated workers.

Leadership in Federal Occupational Health, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services that serves more than 350 agencies and 1.5 million employees, has told federal managers that COVID-19 testing is too expensive and tedious to do. was carried out in any of its facilities. Some managers who have spoken Government Executive said they approached Federal Occupational Health after the Biden administration announced a requirement that all federal employees either prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing at least weekly.

Recent guidelines from the Federal Security Service Task Force created by President Biden by executive order and led by the White House, General Services Administration, and Personnel Management Office suggested that agencies rely on health clinics at work to provide testing. Management at federal clinics told managers that the agency had not been consulted on the working group instructions.

A FederalOccupational Health official repeatedly said the agency did not want to follow that line of business, a federal overseer said after a conference call with its top leadership. The official noted that the working group guidelines said testing could be available through occupational health clinics, but did not request it.

A second federal employee said the health agency stressed that it would take months to set up a testing program and demanded extensive work to trust its employees to perform tests. Federal Occupational Health is staffed by commissioned U.S. Public Health Services Bodies as well as civil servants from the Department of Health and Human Services. Officials also told the manager that it would be extremely costly to provide testing.

Both supervisors said employees within their agencies refused to take any care after a temperature check that could be linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. They noted that clinics would normally offer services such as blood draws and annual flu injections. Federal Occupational Health, established by Congress in 1946, boasts on its website that it offers a “full range of services [that] helps agencies promote health, well-being and safety in the workplace. HHS declined to comment on the story.

Managers across the government are raising concerns about the testing requirement, saying they have not been given sufficient guidance or resources to implement it. The Coalition of Government Managers, made up of five associations representing federal overseers, said in a recent paper to the working group whose needs during the pandemic have received “little attention” from the Office of Personnel Management, the Office of Management and Budget, and the White House.

“The administration’s failure to ensure that agencies are equipping and empowering federal executives to implement and execute guidelines and directives coming from the administration undermines its objectives and priorities,” wrote the group, which represents more than 250,000 federal managers. coalition members will “bear the brunt of the challenges” to those policies and noted that some are now spending much of their working days performing clerical duties.

The group said members were particularly concerned about funding for COVID-19 testing, as the White House agencies previously clarified would have to rely on existing funding to set up testing programs. Members of the management team are “neither trained nor equipped” to oversee review protocols and should be protected by the administration when implementing new requirements, the letter said. Agencies are releasing inconsistent, augmented messages and policies.

We need a clear, authoritative message, with a single source, clear and available to managers, the coalition writes.

OMB did not respond to a request for comment.

Managers coalition members said federal overseers are downgrading to avoid their new responsibilities, and many employees refuse to accept management promotions.

We can not continue the same failed approach to throwing vague, general guidelines into agencies in the hope that they can find problems, said Bob Corsi, president of the Senior Leaders Association. This only causes different impacts and duplication work. The federal government must prioritize leadership so that federal managers have the tools to truly succeed and respond to the needs of employees and the public.