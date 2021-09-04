Living with the virus: Quebec health minister writes open letter amid rising COVID-19 cases





The Quebec health minister made an open letter on Friday, warning Quebecers that they would have to learn to live with the new coronavirus for the foreseeable future and suggesting that collective immunity against COVID-19 is a long way off. Christian Dub wrote on his Facebook page that he felt a duty to explain the situation to citizens. “It was believed until recently that it would be possible to achieve herd immunity through vaccination,” Dub wrote. “But virus mutations always push that hope.” READ MM MORE: Quebec sees new daily cases rising to 750 More variants of the virus are likely, he said, creating a pandemic that could continue for months or years. “Instead of looking for the date when all this will end, we will have to learn to live with the virus,” Dub said. “We will have to accept a certain number of cases and a certain number of hospitalizations if we want to return to a normal life.” The story goes down the ad COVID-19 daily cases continued to rise Friday in Quebec, with health officials reporting 750 new infections. They had reported 699 new cases on Thursday. Of Friday’s cases, 83 percent involved people who had not been adequately vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. Trends COVID-19 case rate 12 times higher among unvaccinated than vaccinated: PHAC

Afghan refugees who survived the horrific spousal attack pray for the girls still in the country Officials also reported two more deaths attributed to the new coronavirus and an increase of nine hospitalizations compared to Thursday. They said there are 147 people in hospital with the disease, including 49 patients in intensive care, an increase of seven. READ MM MORE: Campuses are very safe, says Minister of Higher Education amid calls to implement vaccine mandate The province said 26,959 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday. The Quebec Institute of Public Health showed that about 87.4 percent of residents 12 years of age and older received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 81.3 percent were considered adequately vaccinated. In his letter, Dub praised the Quebecers for getting the highest vaccination in the province, adding that Quebec is among the most vaccinated areas in the world. “We can reach nearly 90 percent of those 12 or more by the end of September, and once we can vaccinate our youngest, our vaccination coverage will be much higher,” he wrote. But September will be critical, Dub said, as children return to school and new colleges and universities resume classes in person. The story goes down the ad He urged Quebecers, even those who have been adequately vaccinated, to be careful as forecasts show that the coming weeks will try for the health network, especially in the greater Montreal area.















