Japanese Prime Minister Suga says he will not seek re-electionExBulletin



change the title Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP through Getty Images

Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP through Getty Images

SEOUL Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga effectively announced his resignation after his treatment of the coronavirus pandemic cost him public support and tarnished his party’s prospects ahead of the general election this fall.

Suga’s departure after just one year in power raises the specter of a return to a success of Japanese leaders in the “revolving door” who each serve for a year and leave an important American politically abandoned ally, just as Washington needs his cooperation in most cases. aspects of Asian politics.

Suga said at an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that he would not run for president in the by-elections at the end of the month. The LDP has ruled Japan for most of the past seven decades, and because of its dominance in parliament, its president is virtually certain he will become prime minister.

Suga later told reporters he had other advantages. “A large amount of energy would have been required to deal with the pandemic and also to carry out party presidential campaign activities,” he said. saidwith

“I felt it would be impossible to do both so I had to decide on one of the two,” Suga added.

A fourth state of emergency over much of Japan has failed to control the fifth wave of coronavirus infections. The spread of vaccines in the country has been harshly criticized. And as of August 25, there were about 118,000 COVID-19 patients stuck at home, after Suga decreed that hospital beds should only be reserved for severe cases.

Pandemic treatment by Suga has really been his Achilles heel. This has contributed to the fall of his ratings to a record low, below 30%.

In the eyes of his party members, this had made him a political responsibility, costing LDP candidates for their seats in the local elections over the summer, and with the general elections to be called by 28 November.

“There are a lot of LDP members who I think are watching what is happening in their districts and just do not want to go to the polls with him as the face of the party,” argues Tobias Harris, a Japanese expert at the Center for American Progress.

While the chronically disorganized opposition is unlikely to take power from the LDP, Harris estimates the LDP could lose a dozen seats in parliament this fall. If that were to happen, says the expert, Suga “would end up resigning anyway. I mean, his position would be really vulnerable.”

Some LDP politicians have thrown their hats in the ring to succeed Suga. They include the former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, former Minister of Internal Affairs Sanae Takaichi, former Secretary of Defense Shigeru Ishiba and Georgetown University, educated, fluent in English Taro Kono, currently responsible for the spread of vaccines in Japan.

Suga took office almost a year ago, following the resignation of his former boss, Shinzo Abe. Abe’s eight years in office were the longest of any Japanese prime minister. Prior to that, Japan had six prime ministers in the same number of years, which was widely seen as a sign of unintentional movement and stagnation in Japanese politics.

After the Abe administration, in which the powerful internal factions of the LDP remained largely united, Harris says, “we are seeing that there are internal conflicts in the LDP that have been suppressed for a long time, that are very active and I think will to be a factor in the future “.

The prospect of a split in the ruling party and the large turnover at the helm in Tokyo may not be welcome developments for Washington, which relies on Japan’s cooperation to meet China’s challenge to its primacy in Asia.

This includes addressing security hotspots such as the East and South China Seas and Taiwan, building regional infrastructure, securing supply chains, and replenishing global short supply semiconductorwith