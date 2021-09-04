Alberta postpones even more operations due to overwhelming increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Alberta Health Services is postponing more operations in all areas of the province as the demand for hospital space increases due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

In an update Friday, AHS Executive Director Dr. Verna Yiu said the health authority is taking additional steps to build more ICU capacity, which hit 95 per cent on Friday across the province.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and we recognize that postponing surgeries and procedures has a very profound impact on those affected patients, their families and loved ones,” Yiu said.

“It is imperative that we maintain capacity in our hospitals, not just for COVID-19 patients, but for any Albertan who needs care and critical care.”

Postponement of non-urgent surgeries began Friday morning.

In the Northern area, up to 60 percent of planned operations and procedures will be postponed next week.

In the Edmonton area, over 50 percent of proceedings will be postponed. Some non-emergency pediatric procedures will also be reduced by 30 percent in order to support critical adult care, Yiu explained.

In the Central area, up to 40 percent of endoscopy procedures and 30 percent of planned surgeries will be postponed.

In the Calgary and South areas, up to 30 percent of scheduled surgeries, endoscopy, and outpatient visits will be postponed.

















COVID-19 is rising once again in Alberta, mostly among the unvaccinated: Kenney



The AHS said it will hold urgent and emergency procedures as well as priority cancer surgeries.

The pressure on the healthcare system has increased dramatically in recent weeks.

On August 24, there were 243 non-ICU patients in hospital with COVID-19. On September 1, just over a week later, there were 373 people in hospital with COVID-19 a 54 percent increase.

On August 24, there were 59 patients in the ICU with COVID-19. As of September 1, that number had risen by 93 percent to 114 patients.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 515 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout Alberta. Of those, 118 were being treated at the ICU.

“The number of Albertans in need of ICU care has increased rapidly last week and while our front-line teams are doing an extraordinary job in caring for the Alberts, we need your help,” Yiu stressed.

According to the province, more than 80 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations have been unvaccinated people since 1 August.

Dr Joe Vipond, an emergency room physician in Calgary, predicts that if the hospitalization trend continues as it is, there will be 424 people in the ICU in 18 days.

“We are now full at 107,” Vipond said. “It simply came to my notice then. I do not know a way out.

“I think we will start trying and so people who would otherwise have survived due to good intensive care would die in the coming weeks. And that is the sad reality.”

Also Friday, Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced interim measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, including a masked mandate across the province in all enclosed public areas (excluding schools) and a 22-hour break for servicing drinks in restaurants, bars and other licensed institutions With Furthermore, unvaccinated people are encouraged to restrict personal contact.

Vipond said the additional measures announced by the province on Friday are “extremely inappropriate”.

“It will have an impact on each of us. These are refrigerated trucks full of lifeless bodies in the history of Alberta.”

Yiu said work is being done to expand the capacity of the acute care and ICU and staff of those beds as soon as possible. She said 47 additional lifting beds have been built on the ICU’s basic capacity of 173.

Danielle Larivee, Alberta’s first vice president of United Nurses, said the province is in an “extremely dangerous position”.

“We’re going to spend a long weekend, we’re not at the peak yet,” she said. “Our capacity to rise is much lower than ever.

“Nurses and other health care colleagues are burned, they are shocked, they are tired and we are actually seeing inexperienced people who have to come and fill the gap. And in an area like the ICU for example, it is so critical, that it is not in anyone’s best interest. “

AHS is also working to add extra capacity ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

“It will be a war. There is no question about that, but the teams are working hard, “Yiu said Friday during a COVID-19 provincial update.

The AHS said the surgical delays will help free up space in Alberta hospitals for patients in need of higher levels of care, as well as support the deployment of front-line staff and resources to areas of greater need.

“One of the benefits of an integrated provincialized system is that we are actually able to work provincially to make sure we are able to distribute resources throughout the province,” Yiu said.

“So while Edmonton may be really cramped, we know we potentially have some more space, for example, in Calgary and the South area. So realizing that we’re able to shift resources to make sure we have adequate resources throughout the province. “

The Calgary area is opening five beds in the Pandemic Response Unit on the Southern Health Campus to be used for patients on daily medication, not patients with COVID-19. Day medical facilities at the SHC will be used for inpatients, AHS said.

The Edmonton area is preparing the PRU at the Kaye Edmonton Clinic, which AHS said has the potential to open in the coming weeks. AHS said patients who are recovering from COVID-19 and who are considered a low risk of transmitting the virus would be treated here if capacity is required.

The AHS once again stressed that staffing has become a critical issue during this fourth wave of the pandemic. As a result, AHS is requiring all part-time and occasional staff that is available to receive additional shifts to do so.

“We acknowledge that our doctors and front-line staff are tired after 19 months of pandemic response,” AHS said in a press release. “We are extremely grateful for everything they have done for the Albertans and we are sorry to ask them to go again and again.

“This situation is serious, and we would like to remind all Albertans that we need their help in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in the community, which in turn will reduce the load on the system. health care. “

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the health system will be there for Albertas who need it.

“We feel for those who work in our hospitals and we are grateful for them,” he said.

“I know how deeply they care for their patients and I promise them that we will support AHS in every way that is necessary to ensure that they can provide patients with safe care.”

Yiu called on any suitable Albertani to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“Please do not hesitate.”

During the same press conference Friday, Kenney announced a $ 100 gift card incentive for anyone receiving the first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine between September 3 and October 14.

As of Thursday, 70 percent of qualified Albanians 12 and older were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The AHS said all affected patients would be contacted directly and any additional delays would be shared “proactively with the public”.

















Doctors and nurses react to Alberta's latest COVID-19 measures



