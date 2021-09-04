One of 125 embassy guards pledging aid to leave Afghanistan arrives in UK | Foreign policy

Only one of the 125 British embassy guard team, who were promised help to leave Afghanistan by the Foreign Office, arrived in the UK.

Faiz is quarantined at a London hotel, relieved to be safe but concerned about the situation facing former colleagues left behind in Kabul.

He, his wife and two-month-old son managed to board one of the last military evacuation flights in the UK last week after queuing outside the airport for four days in a row and waiting in line inside the airport for two days. others.

The family is in a room overlooking Heathrow Airport, eating their meals inside their bedroom due to quarantine rules, unsure where they will be housed next after the 10 days of forced isolation by Covid are over.

British officials have been welcoming, Faiz says, and his first passing impressions of this calm and peaceful new country have been positive. But his acute concern for his family and colleagues made it impossible for him to celebrate his arrival in a safe place.

I am concerned for each of them and their families. Some have received threatening messages and warnings, he said, via email from the hotel room. I can not sleep. I feel mentally disturbed.

In the last two weeks, life for the remaining British embassy guards in Kabul has become extremely difficult. They have been fired by the international security company GardaWorld, which hired them under an external contract; they have not received their August salaries nor have they received the promised severance pay. Driven by promises of aid in the UK, and in the hope that they would be evacuated to the UK last Thursday, many sold their properties cars, televisions, carpets, furniture and handed over their homes to relatives. When the evacuation attempt failed, some returned to homes stripped of furniture. Others have been forced into hiding following visits by Taliban officials.

The fate of the contracted staff, some of whom spent years providing security for the British embassy, ​​has become one of the harshest symbols of Britain’s chaotic evacuation process.

When the guards first applied for assistance in May, they were rejected by the Ministry of Defense’s emergency assistance scheme for those who had worked closely with the UK government (Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, Arab). Letters were sent to them explaining that they were not entitled because they were contract workers and not direct government employees.

They noted that the Taliban were unlikely to distinguish between guards hired under an outside contract and staff members. Following media coverage, MPs in London began to put pressure on the government.

Two weeks ago, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey announced that GardaWorld guards had been sent to Kabul airport and were in the process of being evacuated. In fact none of them had escaped, although that morning the company had carried out a successful extraction operation for all of its expatriate staff.

Hours later there was a sudden turn of government and the Foreign Office issued a statement promising: We will assist all those Afghan security guards contracted through GardaWorld to protect the embassy. They will be given the right to enter the UK and we are now working through challenging logistics to get them out of Kabul.

However, this clear and determined commitment is increasingly looking like an empty promise to the GardaWorld staff remaining in Kabul. A dangerous last-minute attempt to evacuate all the guards and their families on 10 buses, mounted by GardaWorld last week, was canceled after an explosion outside the airport on Thursday, which killed more than 100 people.

Asked about the embassy guards this week, during questioning on the elected foreign affairs committee, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said: “We wanted to bring out some of those embassy guards. Buses arranged to pick them up to take them to the airport were not allowed to enter, and that is because I am afraid of a reflection of conditions on the ground.

But sources close to the evacuation attempt said British officials inside the airport were reluctant to speed up the departure of the guards, who had been waiting on buses near the airport gates for about 11 hours until the time of the blast. Only about eight of the 185 guards, including 60 rested in May, when the British embassy began reducing evacuation measures, have been emailed by the Foreign Office formally admitting them to emergency relocation programs. The rest are waiting, checking their email inboxes every hour, worried they might have been forgotten.

Those who were officially admitted to the scheme had an email last Friday asking them to return to the airport to be evacuated, but they were unable to get anywhere. A final email was sent stating: You have been authorized to evacuate by the British Army. The evacuation is now complete. Sorry if, as we think, you were not able to reach the evacuation point. Email continued: If you have been approved for evacuation, you will be supported if you want to relocate to the UK. They have not heard anything since.

Although the guards appreciate the rapid arrival of the Taliban that created chaos, they point out that the US embassy successfully evacuated about 500 of its embassy guards, who were also employed under a parallel contract by GardaWorld, along with their families. They took them much earlier, in the first days of the evacuation flight, said the Afghan supervisor of the British embassy. He said he was surprised to hear about the Ministry of Defense helping with the evacuation of cats and dogs.

The guards are getting used to a new life under the Taliban. Many are staying away from their homes to avoid the attention of Taliban house-to-house searches. They are worried about how they will keep their families without pay.

Because the entire management team of GardaWorlds in the UK left Kabul a few days before the Taliban arrived, there is no one to sign the payroll to authorize banks to pay staff their final salaries. Managers say the company wants to make the payments, but has not yet worked out how to give the digital remote license to the bank in Afghanistan to allow the final wages to be paid.

The situation of the guards reflects the broader picture in Afghanistan, where many of those who earned regular wages worked for organizations with international connections, such as embassies, UN bodies and development organizations. Many of those jobs were abruptly discontinued last month after international groups completed their work. The situation faced by the guards is that faced by aid workers, judges, academics, filmmakers, BBC reporters working for the service in Afghanistan, translators of a long list of people who worked or promoted the previous regime, now looking for new jobs or a way to leave the country.

Thousands of people known as potentially relocating to the UK were stranded in Afghanistan when airlift ended.

We have rice and peanuts and some other things at home, but once it goes, it will be very difficult for us, said one guard. He was the main breadwinner for his parents and siblings who were still studying. By not eating too much of anything, just a little to stay alive.

He was frustrated by the lack of clear instructions on what to do now from GardaWorld and British officials. We risked our lives for them, he said. We did everything to make them safe.

He was particularly concerned with reports that British staff may have left the databases with their contact details when they closed the embassy building. Have they left us names, our fingerprints?

Some have considered the possibility of traveling by road to a neighboring country, but this is not feasible for most. In addition to the cost and insecurity involved, many of the guards say their children do not have passports and they are unclear whether they would be allowed to travel using only their Afghan identity cards.

The former embassy manager is one of the few who has received official permission to come to Britain, but he was unable to go to the airport with his wife and four children before evacuation flights were suspended. We do not know what to do now. We do not know how we will feed our children or how we can get out of Kabul. We can not live in these conditions, he said.

After UK governments promised they would be helped, he worked with two colleagues last week to create a database of all former GardaWorld staff and their families to send a spreadsheet to the Foreign Office. They then worked to arrange for all 185 guards, and their spouses and children, to meet at various locations in Kabul before dawn last Thursday, board 10 buses, and depart for the airport for evacuation. .

He sold his car for half its value the day before the attempted departure. We took a big risk to gather all 185 families and take them to the airport, but we managed to take them there and then they did not allow us to enter. It was the hardest day of my life trying to take care of my kids and colleagues. The Taliban fired around the bus and hit people trying to enter the airport. The kids were very scared, everyone was scared. A woman who went to work while trying to evacuate was taken to hospital by her husband, gave birth to a son and returned to the bus with the newborn baby two hours later, hoping to board the flight.

GardaWorld staff have emailed the media in the UK in a desperate attempt to make sure they will not be forgotten. A staff member emailed copies of numerous certificates appreciating his outstanding contribution and exemplary service during his 13 years at the embassy.

A cover letter, signed by Anthony Cooper MBE, Country Security Manager, British Embassy in Kabul, stated: The guards are all very disciplined, polite and extremely polite All the guards are trained to the highest standards and despite some very dangerous situations when the attacks took place in the place where the local defense force stood firmly near their stations, I can not emphasize how loyal and dedicated these men are.

The teenage son of the guards said in a text message: They were in a very bad financial situation. My father is the only breadwinner. He added that his father was now in hiding. We are living in fear, in a desperate situation. We pray desperately and humbly, please do not leave us behind.

The Foreign Office said: “Our staff worked tirelessly to facilitate the rapid evacuation of British nationals, Afghan staff and others at risk. We continue to make every effort to ensure their safe passage.

GardaWorld did not want to comment.