‘I wish we didn’t have to do this’: Alberta to offer $ 100 incentive to get vaccinated against COVID-19

In the face of growing cases and the lowest vaccination rate in the country, Alberta will start paying $ 100 for people receiving the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Jason Kenney announced on Friday.

The move is part of a set of new measures announced by the province, including making masks mandatory for all indoor public spaces and workplaces starting Saturday.

Alberta is the first province in Canada to offer a financial incentive for vaccinations, though the tactic has been used in the United States, Kenney said at a news conference in Edmonton.

“I wish we didn’t have to do that, but this is not the time for moral judgments,” he said of the stimulus program, which is expected to cost about $ 20 million.

The number of qualified Albanians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is about five percentage points below the Canadian average, he said.

“Whether the choice is between a sustained crisis in our hospitals or, God forbid, widespread restrictions, which I want to avoid at all costs, or finding a way to get the attention of those vaccine delayers, we we will choose the latter “

The $ 100 charged debit card incentive is open to Albertans aged 18 and over who are vaccinated from now until October 14th. Will require post-vaccination registration on a web site on September 13th.

Among the public health measures announced on Friday:

Starting Saturday, restaurants, cafes, bars, pubs and nightclubs will be required to complete the alcohol service at 10 p.m.

Unvaccinated Albertas are strongly recommended to limit closed social gatherings to close contacts of only two group families, up to a maximum of 10 people.

Alberta Health is developing a QR code that will allow Albertans to quickly test their vaccination status.

Employers are encouraged to abandon plans to return to work and instead continue with work-from-home arrangements. If employees are working on site, employees should disguise themselves for all indoor environments except in workplaces or where appropriate physical distances of two meters or appropriate physical barriers are established.

School boards will continue to place their camouflage masks on schools.

The press conference also provided disturbing updates on the current strain on Alberta’s healthcare system and modeling that gives a glimpse of how bad things can be done.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney and Alberta Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, announced new public health measures Friday, including a $ 100 payment for those receiving their first or second doses of the vaccine. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)

Alberta Health Services is delaying planned surgeries and procedures by 30 to 60 percent, depending on the area. It is also opening separate beds in Calgary and Edmonton for COVID-19 patients in an effort to free up space in hospitals.

“The situation is serious,” AHS said in a press release.

Meanwhile, modeling done in mid-August suggests a worst-case scenario in the coming weeks of 700 people in regular hospital beds and about 290 others seeking intensive care, the government said in a press release.

Filling unvaccinated hospital beds

Kenney said the delta variant increases hospitalization rates, almost entirely among unvaccinated people.

As of Thursday, 70 percent of qualified Albanians aged 12 and over have now been fully vaccinated, Kenney said.

“But the bad news is that we still have 30 percent of the population qualified without full vaccine protection, that is, without two doses. And the delta variant is penetrating through this group at an aggressive rate.”

A large number of unvaccinated Albanians cause serious problems, says the Prime Minister The delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Alberta and causing an increase in serious illnesses, mostly among the unvaccinated, says Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney. 1:08

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the new measures will also help slow the spread of the virus and its impact on the healthcare system.

“We have to reverse these measures to keep us safe,” Shandro said. “We are convinced that these things, together with our vaccines, will be enough to see us with relatively small impacts on our lives, on our economy, compared to what we have seen before throughout the pandemic. “

The disguise requirement “is a step we can take with minimal disruption to businesses and normal activities of people,” he said.

Dr Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health in Alberta, said the new protocols are part of Alberta’s evolving strategy to combat COVID-19.

Hospital and ICU hospital numbers are rising without guarantee of when the province will have a peak, Hinshaw said.

“We know that contact behavior and patterns are likely to change in September when fall activities begin,” she said. “So it is likely that the maximum number of hospitalizations and ICUs will exceed these current forecasts if we do not implement public health measures now.”

Kenney said cases of the delta variant were declining in July when the province lifted restrictions as part of its “open to summer” plan. “Recently the variant has become widespread” and has caused severe results at much higher rates in unvaccinated adults, “he said.

“This is also true for young people, for example. Since July 1, unvaccinated people between the ages of 20 and 59 have been 50 to 60 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who have been vaccinated.”

Unvaccinated people have accounted for more than 80 per cent of all hospital admissions since July 1, he said.

Alberta is leading the country in the new daily cases of COVID-19 and active cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic. The absence of government and health officials during the recent increase in cases has been widely criticized.

Alberta reported 1,339 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 12,868 active cases across the province, an increase of 578 from the previous data update.

There were 487 people being treated in the hospital, including 114 in intensive care beds.