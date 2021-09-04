Following the knife attack, New Zealand examines its counter-terrorism efforts

AUCKLAND, New Zealand When the man grabbed one of the knives at a Countdown supermarket in West Auckland on Friday and started hitting shoppers, police were out.

They had followed him there. They had, in fact, been following him for months, since he was released from prison. Officials at the highest levels of the New Zealand government knew about the man, who is said to have been a sympathizer of the Islamic State, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had received announcements about his case.

He was considered so dangerous that the day he injured seven people in the supermarket and was shot dead by police, Ms Arderns’ government had tried to speed up anti-terrorism legislation in Parliament to give law enforcement officials a legal lease on life. to take him back into custody.

Agencies used every means at their disposal to protect innocent people from this individual, Ms Ardern said of the man, whose name had not yet been released, at a news conference on Saturday. Every legal remedy has been tried, she added.