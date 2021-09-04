International
Following the knife attack, New Zealand examines its counter-terrorism efforts
AUCKLAND, New Zealand When the man grabbed one of the knives at a Countdown supermarket in West Auckland on Friday and started hitting shoppers, police were out.
They had followed him there. They had, in fact, been following him for months, since he was released from prison. Officials at the highest levels of the New Zealand government knew about the man, who is said to have been a sympathizer of the Islamic State, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who had received announcements about his case.
He was considered so dangerous that the day he injured seven people in the supermarket and was shot dead by police, Ms Arderns’ government had tried to speed up anti-terrorism legislation in Parliament to give law enforcement officials a legal lease on life. to take him back into custody.
Agencies used every means at their disposal to protect innocent people from this individual, Ms Ardern said of the man, whose name had not yet been released, at a news conference on Saturday. Every legal remedy has been tried, she added.
However, political opposition and some members of the public are wondering why the man, a Sri Lankan citizen in his 30s, was not deported if authorities considered him a danger to the public. Three of the people injured in the attack were in critical condition on Saturday.
This is an Islamic State-inspired terrorist who, for some unknown reason, was in the NZ community, said Judith Collins, the opposition leader, in a Twitter post Friday night. Questions need to be asked and answered how this violent, hate-motivated offender was allowed free in the community.
New Zealand, a country with low and declining crime rates far from the hotbeds of global terror, was once unaccustomed to such questions. But they grew in volume after an anti-Muslim terrorist killed 51 people in two mosques in the city of Christchurch in 2019.
Now the country, like others, is facing compromises between monitoring suspects and preventing terrorist attacks, and concerns about curbing the power of the government and police to monitor and detain people based on suspicion.
Although the name of the supermarket attackers was not yet kept, more information to be made available after a court lifted a printing order Friday night.
Ardern said Saturday that the man was arrested at Auckland airport in 2017 on suspicion of planning to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State militant group, which then controlled parts of Syria and Iraq.
He spent three years in prison on a series of charges, including assaulting a correctional officer, before being released in July. Mrs. Ardern said that as the date of his release approached, officials became increasingly concerned. She said he could not engage in a mental health facility after refusing a psychological assessment.
In late August, she said, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and other officials recommended speeding up changes to New Zealand counterterrorism laws, which were already functioning through Parliament. The legislation, initially introduced as part of a broader review of anti-terrorism laws, includes a provision that would make planning a terrorist attack a criminal offense closing a gap in the law that a court called Achilles heel in a decision on the men’s issue in July 2020.
Within 48 hours of these discussions, the justice minister contacted the chairman of the elected committee in order to expedite the change in the law, Ms. Ardern said. It was yesterday, the same day the attack took place.
Mr Coster, the police commissioner, told a news conference that the man had been under constant surveillance since his release, with up to 30 officers sometimes monitoring his behavior. He said the man believed he was being watched and had confronted members of the public, asking if they were following him.
Mr Coster said there was nothing unusual about the men’s activities on Friday before he arrived at the supermarket. Armed officers were outside the store when the attack began an indication of how dangerous it was believed to be the man, as New Zealand police rarely carried guns.
Mr Coster said officers had not followed the man to the supermarket because, under Covid restrictions, relatively few people were inside. That meant officers would be much more prominent and could have been compromised, he said. A member of the elite special tactics group killed the man less than three minutes after the attack began, he said.
Ardern praised the police response. This was a highly motivated individual who used a visit to the supermarket as a shield for an attack, she said. This is a set of extremely difficult circumstances.
Countdown and three other New Zealand supermarket chains said after the attack they would suspend the sale of sharp knives. Countdown said it would also temporarily stop selling scissors.
Ardern said her government aimed to pass counter-terrorism changes by the end of this month. Opposition lawmakers have said they will support the changes, although they have asked for more information on why the attacker was not expelled.
Some details about the men’s immigration status cannot yet be revealed, Ms Ardern said. She also said his name could not be revealed until at least Saturday evening, to give his family time to challenge the courts’ decision to lift his repression order.
Ardern said she would not use her husband’s name in public, a rule she has applied to the Christchurch striker. No terrorist, whether alive or dead, deserves their name to be shared for the shame they were seeking, she said.
