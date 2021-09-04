What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, September 4th

Recent developments:

Days after the introduction of the Quebec vaccine passport, Outaouais businesses say their clientele has already begun to adapt.

Far away is mostly their visitors to Ontario, they say, who need to be reminded of the need to bring evidence of vaccination and ID. While there is a grace period for passport enforcement, some businesses have already started attracting customers.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 49 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Eighty percent of qualified residents are now fully vaccinated.

As of Friday, 28,461 Ottawa residents tested positive for COVID-19. There are 268 known active cases, 27,600 cases considered resolved and 593 persons who have died from the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 51,800 cases of COVID-19 in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 50,200 resolved cases now.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 200 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 215. Two deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the region in August.

Akwesasne there were nearly 750 residents who tested positive for COVID-19, and reported 10 deaths between its northern and southern parts.

Kitigan Zibi there have been 34 cases and one death. Territory Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 13, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none.

CBC Ottawa is profiling those who have died from COVID-19

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is in step 3 of the reopening plan and will stay there for the foreseeable future. Her scientific chart says more vaccines and fewer contacts are needed to avoid blockage this fall.

The Ontario Vaccine Passport System starts September 22 for many activities. People will need to show photo identification and a paper or PDF version of their vaccine bill until an application is ready, most likely in late October.

Meanwhile, vaccines against COVID-19 are becoming mandatory for many activities and services.

Ontario allows indoor dining, with distance-based capacity limits. Gyms, cinemas and museums can reach 50 percent capacity inside.

The largest collection limits are 25 people inside and 100 people outside. Those limits are even higher for organized events.

Ontario school plans allow for extracurricular activities, and while masks remain mandatory, vaccines are not. School boards can go beyond these rules.

Western Quebec

Quebec Western is now under the restrictions of the green zone, the lowest on the four-color scale of the province.

The physical length of the distance in the province has been reduced to one meter.

Ten people are allowed to gather inside private dwellings and 20 people outside, which increases to 50 if you play sports. Organized events can be much bigger.

The school plans of this province do not include bubbles in the classroom, but now include masks in the classroom for students.

A vaccine passport is available for people aged 13 and over in such public event spaces, bars, restaurants and gyms. There is a two-week adjustment period, so the rules will not apply until September 15th.

Quebecers may use an application or show paper evidence; people outside the province will have to show paper evidence. Everyone will need to show ID.

What can I do?

COVID-19 initially spreads through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be contagious without symptoms, even after receiving a vaccine. Variants of concern are more contagious and are created.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future, such as staying home while you are sick. and receiving cost assistance if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and with three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec and are recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

Vaccines inhibit the spread of all variants of COVID-19 without providing total protection. There are federal guidelines for what vaccinated people can do in different situations.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents can pass the 14-day quarantine when traveling back to Canada. People must show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from land without penalty.

Fully vaccinated Americans can visit Canada without having to be quarantined, while tourists from all other countries will be allowed from Tuesday. The U.S. border remains closed to non-core land travel until at least Sept. 21.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those who have been ordered to do so by their public health unit. The duration of isolation varies inQuebecANDOntariowith

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada. Three are in use, with two approved for you who are 12 years old.

The vaccination task force in Canada says people can wait up to 16 weeks between the first and second doses. Factors pushed the provinces to drastically speed up that timeframe, including supply and the more infectious delta variant.

The same working group says it is safe and effective to mix the first and second doses.

Ontario is giving certain groups third doses and the Quebec vaccine working group has recommended the same.

There have been more than 3.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region combining the first and second doses having a population of about 2.3 million.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario is vaccinating anyone who will turn 12 or older in 2021. The third detail added depends on the health unit.

People canlook for provincial meetings that open onlineor by phone at 1-833-943-3900. Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines through their booking systems, as do some family physicians.

Local health units have flexibility in most contexts, including booking check their websitesfor details. They offer ready-made lists and short walks with short notice.

Campaigns are moving from mass clinics to mobile clinics to target those who have not yet received their first dose, or may now receive their second stroke.

Western Quebec

Quebec is vaccinating anyone 12 years of age and older. Its purpose is to provide second doses four weeks after the first.

People who qualify you can make an appointment online or by phoneor visit one of the provincespermanent and mobile clinicswith

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell.

Children tend to have a upset stomach and / or redness.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can be too affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help with

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should leave an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontariore recommends that you only be tested if you are adapt to certain criteria, such as having symptoms, exposure or a certain job.

Caution: Exposure to COVID-19 in 1000 Islands-Kingston Poker Run. The Health Unit urges those who attended the Poker Run events on Saturday, August 28 listed in this press release to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing at an Assessment Center: https://t.co/aqJWn8DSCA pic.twitter.com/34r4xToLZ8 –@LGLHealthUnit

The province removes runny nose from its list of symptoms that require a child to stay home from school or daycare.

People without symptoms but who are part of the province’s targeted testing strategyyou can leave an appointment at selected pharmaciesWith Quick Tests are available in some places.

Travelers who need a testyou have several local options to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time online Disa inbound testing is available.

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if entrance testing is available nearby.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka COVID-19 test and vaccine clinics , with information online or at 613-575-2341. People in Kitigan Zibican call the health center at 819-449-5593 for a test or vaccine; e-mail is another option for booking vaccines.

Tests are available at Pikwkanagnby by calling 613-625-1175. Everyone inside Tyendinaga who is interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and should check out the website of specialized vaccine clinics.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Aquatic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

For more information