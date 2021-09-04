David Frost: Irish Sea brawl risks damaging Britain-EU relations in the long run | Brexit

The United Kingdom will not delete Northern Ireland’s Brexit protocol, despite new calls for its removal from the Democratic Unionist party, the Brexit minister said.

However, David Frost reiterated his call for substantial changes in its implementation, warning that the dispute could have a long-term shocking effect on the wider EU-UK relationship if not resolved.

I worry that if we do not resolve this issue, it is capable of creating a kind of cold mistrust that will last between us and the European Union, and [the mistrust] will spread throughout the relationship [and] will curb the potential for a new era of cooperation between us in a world that needs us to work together, he said at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford on Saturday.

The dispute over the protocol, known in some parts as sausage wars, erupted within days of the implementation of Brexit in January, with barriers set for the first time to the trade in food, herbs and medicines from the UK.

But with the start of talks, Lord Frost said at the meeting of senior public figures that the start of Article 16 and the suspension of the protocol was not his preferred option, even though the threshold for such a move had been met.

Some would like us to delete everything. This is not our position, Frost told delegates.

He called on the EU to seriously engage with proposals for radical changes to the protocol published in a letter of command from the British government in July, arguing that the proposals do not remove it. [the Northern Ireland protocol] and actually hold controls in the Irish Sea for certain purposes.

He said society will not forgive either party if they do not make the small muscle movements needed to make the protocol work.

When someone looks at the price [of failure or success], and puts it against the other challenges we face in the recovery of Covid, and Afghanistan, one wonders what future generations would say if the blockade is not broken.

“We have no interest in having a difficult and difficult relationship with the EU,” he said.

Frost was speaking hours after the Irish prime minister told the same conference that unilateral moves by the UK would always be doomed to failure, arguing that history showed that partnerships were the only way to success.

Talks on implementing the protocol have continued between officials in London and Brussels over the summer, but senior sources say engagement is slow and an agreement is unlikely to be reached by September 30, indicating that talks will extend to months. of winter.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told the same conference that the UK was moving forward with plans to raise Northern Ireland by announcing a 730m INVESTMENT in the new Peace Plus program to support economic stability, peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

He spoke of the region’s economic successes, including the development of a large cyber security sector employing 2,300 people, but said that in general it still hits far below its weight with pockets of unacceptable levels of deprivation and much more for done in the integration of education, with only 7% of children attending non-denominational schools.