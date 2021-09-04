International
David Frost: Irish Sea brawl risks damaging Britain-EU relations in the long run | Brexit
The United Kingdom will not delete Northern Ireland’s Brexit protocol, despite new calls for its removal from the Democratic Unionist party, the Brexit minister said.
However, David Frost reiterated his call for substantial changes in its implementation, warning that the dispute could have a long-term shocking effect on the wider EU-UK relationship if not resolved.
I worry that if we do not resolve this issue, it is capable of creating a kind of cold mistrust that will last between us and the European Union, and [the mistrust] will spread throughout the relationship [and] will curb the potential for a new era of cooperation between us in a world that needs us to work together, he said at the British-Irish Association conference in Oxford on Saturday.
The dispute over the protocol, known in some parts as sausage wars, erupted within days of the implementation of Brexit in January, with barriers set for the first time to the trade in food, herbs and medicines from the UK.
But with the start of talks, Lord Frost said at the meeting of senior public figures that the start of Article 16 and the suspension of the protocol was not his preferred option, even though the threshold for such a move had been met.
Some would like us to delete everything. This is not our position, Frost told delegates.
He called on the EU to seriously engage with proposals for radical changes to the protocol published in a letter of command from the British government in July, arguing that the proposals do not remove it. [the Northern Ireland protocol] and actually hold controls in the Irish Sea for certain purposes.
He said society will not forgive either party if they do not make the small muscle movements needed to make the protocol work.
When someone looks at the price [of failure or success], and puts it against the other challenges we face in the recovery of Covid, and Afghanistan, one wonders what future generations would say if the blockade is not broken.
“We have no interest in having a difficult and difficult relationship with the EU,” he said.
Frost was speaking hours after the Irish prime minister told the same conference that unilateral moves by the UK would always be doomed to failure, arguing that history showed that partnerships were the only way to success.
Talks on implementing the protocol have continued between officials in London and Brussels over the summer, but senior sources say engagement is slow and an agreement is unlikely to be reached by September 30, indicating that talks will extend to months. of winter.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told the same conference that the UK was moving forward with plans to raise Northern Ireland by announcing a 730m INVESTMENT in the new Peace Plus program to support economic stability, peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.
He spoke of the region’s economic successes, including the development of a large cyber security sector employing 2,300 people, but said that in general it still hits far below its weight with pockets of unacceptable levels of deprivation and much more for done in the integration of education, with only 7% of children attending non-denominational schools.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/sep/04/lord-frost-irish-sea-row-risks-damaging-uk-eu-relations-long-term
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]