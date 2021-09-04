Kabul airport may take flights in the coming days, says Qatari envoy





Two domestic flights flew from the capital’s airport to the cities of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar, confirmed bin Mubarak Al-Khayarin Al-Hajar.

A team of Qatari technicians are carrying out repairs at the airport, which may begin taking flights in the coming days, the statement added.

The Qatari special envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counter-Terrorism and Conflict Resolution Mediation, Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani landed in Kabul on Friday. Qatari officials in Kabul are engaging in talks with the Taliban transition to government and the reopening of Kabul Airport.

The Gulf state’s goal is to help create a political solution to lasting peace in Afghanistan by ensuring security, stability and development in the country, a Qatari source with knowledge of the situation told CNN on Friday. There are three parties involved in discussions to resume operations at Kabul airport, the source said. Qatar is also working closely with the international community, especially those embassies relocated to Doha from Kabul, including the US, the UK, the Netherlands and Japan, to provide safe corridors and freedom of movement for those in Afghanistan and to continue cooperation in war. against terrorism to prevent any future instability in the region, the source added. Meanwhile, clashes have continued in some parts of Panjshir Valley in northern Afghanistan , the last province to oppose the takeover of Islamic power. Fighters from the National Resistance Front (NRF), a multi-ethnic group that includes former members of the Afghan security force and reportedly numbering in the thousands, have been battling a Taliban offensive for the past two weeks. The Panjshir Valley, a mountainous region, inaccessible to the north of Kabul, has a long history of resistance to the insurgent group. In the late 1990s, it was a center of resistance against the Taliban during their rule. A Taliban spokesman told CNN on Saturday that his forces had made “significant progress” and taken over four districts in the mountainous province. The Taliban have attacked Panjshir from several directions and appear to be targeting the provincial capital, Bazarak. An international NGO working in the area, International Emergency, said in a Twitter post that Taliban fighters had arrived on Friday night in the village of Anabah, which is located a few kilometers from Bazarak. “During the night of Friday, September 3, Taliban forces pushed further into the Panjshir Valley, reaching the village of Anabah where the EMERGENCY Surgical Center and Maternity Center are located. So far there has been no interference in EMERGENCY activities. We have received a small number of people were injured at the Anabah Surgical Center, “the tweet read. In a video message on Friday, former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh said there had been casualties on both sides. Saleh fled to Panjshir when the previous government fell in August. “There is no doubt that we are in a difficult situation. We are under Taliban occupation,” he said, before adding: “We will not give up, we are standing for Afghanistan.” Earlier Friday, the National Resistance Front claimed to have fought enemy attacks and surrounded the Taliban militia at Khawak Pass northeast of Panjshir. In Kabul, the leader of the Hezb-e-Islami party in Afghanistan, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, issued a warning Friday to the population of Panjshir, which is predominantly Tajik. Hekmatyar, a former prime minister and veteran mediator of power in Afghanistan, said people should not sacrifice themselves for the good of others. Some people in Panjshir were resisting the Taliban for personal gain and if they could, they could go elsewhere, he continued. “Our Panjshiri brothers will be aware that the worst consequences of this war are on you more than anyone else. You will be harmed,” Hekmatyar told supporters in Kabul on Friday, according to Afghan media.

CNN’s Alex Marquart and Mick Krever contributed to this report.

