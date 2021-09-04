Alberta’s healthcare system was almost overloaded before the restrictions returned, doctors say

Alberta’s beleagured healthcare system was weeks away from overload if Prime Minister Jason Kenney’s government did not reinstate restrictions Friday in a bid to curb the spiraling scale of COVID-19 infection, experts say.

Last week, a group of independent academics in British Columbia released modeling data showing that COVID-19 cases in Alberta could reach 6,000 a day by early October, with more than 1,500 hospitalizations and nearly 500 patients in intensive care units.

Modeling data released by the Alberta government on Friday showed the province could see nearly 2,000 new cases each day under a “high scenario” by mid-September.

Under the same scenario and time frame, Alberta could also see close to 290 people in the ICU, while hospitalizations could reach 700 over the next few weeks.

Edmonton-based Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Lynora Saxinger, compared the rates of rapid growth of the infection to a train that “derailed towards the impending catastrophe, and we have not yet adjusted the course”.

Saxinger said that if nothing was done, and the BC modeling numbers were kept, “it would simply suppress the health care system. “

Alberta’s entire health care system, from ambulances to intensive care units to surgeries, has been strained for months.

Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious disease expert at Edmonton, said that without the new restrictions, COVID-19 could have suppressed Alberta’s health care system. (Martin Weaver / CBC)

Intensive care units in the province are now 95 percent complete – 97 percent in Edmonton.

Dozens of surgeries have been canceled and Alberta Health Services announced Friday that hundreds more surgeries and other procedures are being postponed.

Exhausted health care workers

Health care workers said they were exhausted and burned after 18 months of the pandemic. Due to chronic staff shortages, AHS has forced nurses and doctors to cancel vacations and work overtime.

Many doctors and other front-line health care workers said they believe the pandemic has been unnecessarily expanded by a government that, for political reasons, has consistently removed the restrictions needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and beyond. he was later forced to return them.

Alberta has had the worst response to the pandemic, based on infection rates and the lowest vaccination rate of any province in Canada.

“You feel defeated; this is the main thing as healthcare workers in the front line, you feel defeated,” said Dr. Shahzeer Karmali, a general surgeon at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, after Friday’s press conference announcing new restrictions and more postponement of the operation.

“We are looking for change and we just feel defeated, not heard,” Karmali said, adding that he fears apathy may begin.

“The worst thing you can have between a group of doctors or nurses is apathy.

“Even though we do not receive support every day. They are trying to reduce nurses’ salaries and are telling us to work harder,” he said.

“The only thing we do for it is patients because if we don’t, patients will suffer.”

Paramedics were already dealing with an epidemic of opioid overdose before the recent rise in COVID-19 infections.

The volume of calls to paramedics has increased by more than 50 percent in the last six months and now has more than 1,500 calls a day, said Mike Parker, president of the Alberta Health Sciences Association.

Ambulances are not available

Situations where ambulances are not available to respond to a call known as a red code are becoming commonplace, Parker said.

Alberta Health Services has been forced to bring ambulances from rural areas to cities to handle the volume of calls, he said. Recently, an ambulance traveled 117 miles for a 911 call to Calgary.

Ambulances transporting patients to city hospitals from rural areas have been crowded for hours because there are not enough staff to treat patients, or beds are not available.

Several rural ambulances remain in the city throughout the day responding to 911 calls, Parker said, “leaving peripheral communities empty without EMS protection.”

Some ambulances are parked because there are not enough doctors to hire them.

Vacation is being canceled and some paramedics are working up to 15 hours of shifts.

“They are exhausted, they are frustrated and they are burned,” Parker said.