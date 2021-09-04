Tony is recovering, rising sea levels endangering the Komodo dragon – Red List





Fishing quotes help some types of tuna

More than a quarter of the species listed are endangered

Rising sea levels will threaten the Komodo dragon GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) – The populations of four of the most commercially traded tuna species are showing signs of recovery, but rising sea levels mean the Komodo dragon is now classified as endangered on its recent Red List. endangered species. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) compiling the list is also stepping up monitoring of marine species such as coral and deep-sea snails to see how they are affected by climate change and threats such as deep-sea mining. “Ocean species tend to be neglected as they are underwater and people do not pay attention to what is happening to them,” Craig Hilton-Taylor, head of the IUCN Red List unit, told Reuters. But while catch quotes and attempts to target illegal fishing showed signs of functioning, the outlook for the tone seems to be improving. Atlantic bluefin tuna, a large warm-blooded migratory predator valued for sushi and can sell for thousands of dollars, jumped three categories from “endangered” to “minor concerns” on the list, though some regional stocks remained severely impoverished. Southern yellow was also upgraded from “critically endangered” to “endangered” while albacore and yellow tones were classified as “least disturbing”. “Tuna is good news – it shows what can be done,” Hilton-Taylor said as IUCN released its report on 138,374 species of plants, animals and fungi on Saturday, of which more than a quarter are currently threatened with extinction. Komodo dragon passed into the endangered category. The world’s largest lizard is well protected on Indonesia’s Komodo island, but rising sea levels due to global warming will reduce its habitat, the IUCN said. “The idea that these prehistoric animals have moved one step closer to extinction due to climate change is appalling,” said Andrew Terry, director of conservation at the London Zoological Society, calling for action to protect nature at the Glasgow climate conference. in November. The IUCN also expressed concern about sharks and rays, which are less than a tonne. “Now we have to take that example and try to apply it to the shark industry,” Hilton-Taylor said. He said the trend was “going in the wrong direction” for sharks and their rays 37% now face extinction compared to 33% of amphibians, 26% of mammals and 12% of birds. The IUCN said last year that a shark, only officially detected, may already be extinct. His latest update was published at a conservation conference in Marseille, France. Written by Emma Farge; Edited by Alison Williams Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

