After the assassination of George Floyd, collective guilt led corporate leaders to pledge millions of dollars for various racial justice causes. Over a year later and corporate wallets are still open with one estimated at $ 50 billion promised black communities. Despite this figure, new reports show that only about $ 250 million has been given to these communities. According to the Associated Press, Black Lives Matter raised over $ 90 million during 2020. Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs blessing funding announced that over $ 10 billion would have been committed to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity for women of color. In June 2020, Google u zotua over $ 175 million to support racial equality initiatives, most of which is focused on Black-led firms, startups, and venture capital organizations. Earlier this year, Apple announced that it would be $ 100 million to support their Initiative for Racial Equality and Justice (REJI). REJI was created to help dismantle systemic barriers to opportunity and to combat the injustices faced by communities of color. Some of these initiatives include venture capital funding for Black and Brown entrepreneurs, as well as the development of a Learning Center for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU). In March of this year, Bank of America announced a $ 1 billion four-year commitment to advancing racial equality and economic opportunity. This commitment will include investments in areas such as affordable housing, health and small businesses. In their announcement, Bank of America stated that the investment was catalyzed due to the increase in anti-Asian violence. The urgency we feel to address long-term issues of inclusion and racial inequality has only increased after attacks and hate speech against Asian people over the past year. In April of this year, Airbnb joined the long list of companies that promised a financial commitment to fight racial injustice. company announced that they were matching employee donations to organizations like NAACP and Black Lives Matter and that they were donating $ 500,000 to the same organizations.

Most corporate America has taken the phrase put your money where your mouth is literally. While it is nice to see so much money being poured into causes and organizations that are committed to fighting racial injustice, there is a burning question that needs to be answered: Are these same companies working so hard to ensure that their employees more marginalized to be able to grow, thrive and thrive? This is a question that still remains unanswered. Since the racial revolution of 2020, companies have been louder to warn of racism and injustice, but is it all performing? More than a year after these promises were made, many companies and institutions have not shown demographic data and have not shared disaggregated figures revealing the degree of advancement and turnover for marginalized employees. One might theorize that corporations are stimulated to donate large sums of money as an aid to curing systemic racism. Two incentives that are important to mention: 1) tax write-offs from these investments and donations, and 2) public admiration that comes from charitable donations. But throwing money at a problem will not make it go away, especially a problem that has sprouted for hundreds of years. Systems and structures that are designed to keep out certain groups of people will not be regulated through donations.

Donations themselves are not the problem. A company that makes millions and even billions of revenue every year should ask itself before giving social causes and racial equality organizations: what we are Actually doing to improve the conditions of marginalized people working within our company? If the answer is nothing or I do not know, then maybe that money is better spent investing in growing and developing the talent you already have. Corporate executives who are not motivated to operate from a position of integrity or to treat employees equally should keep in mind that retaining talent is more cost-effective than having a revolving door of new employees each vit. To preserve talent, and more specifically talent from underrepresented backgrounds, leaders must make a concerted effort to prioritize the growth and development of these employees. How will the millions of dollars you pledged to Black Lives Matter to advance Black employees within your company advance? A portion of the money you donated to these racial justice organizations can be used to pay mentors and sponsors who can work with new employees to help them grow and thrive. Those donations could also have been used fund your employee resource groupsWith A common complaint among employees is that they are not paid well; those millions can go towards increasing employee salaries. This money can also go to funding ongoing training and education to help employees better understand anti-racist and anti-repression practices. Research shows that employees of color often experience name discrimination and this prejudice may limit their chances of being employed. Introducing a the blind employment process can mitigate this issue and is a great use of funding.

There are countless ways to use a company budget. Instead of focusing so much on the organizations to donate to and on which charities your company wants to support, invest first in your employees. This is what your most important employees are the ones who will support the business. They should not be a later opinion, but a primary consideration when it comes to budget expenditures. Corporation signaling of virtue is not applicable. If you are investing large sums of money in donations and charities, but little funds are going to your marginalized employees, are your actions really authentic? Are you really for that life or do you want the public to think you are? Be aware: artificial awakening will take you so far before your lid is inflated.