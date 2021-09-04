Liberal MP Raj Saini abandons re-election campaign after allegations of misconduct – National





Raj Saini, a liberal candidate in Ontario, says he will no longer run in Canada’s 2021 federal election after allegations that he harassed a former member of his staff. Saini has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement Saturday, Saini confirmed that he had taken the “painful decision” to end his campaign for the 44th Parliament. Read more: Trudeau rules out investigation into the liberal candidate despite demands for a harassment investigation “Continuing the campaign no longer serves the interests of my family, staff members, campaign team and voters,” Saini said in a statement. “For the health and safety of all, I have made the painful decision to end my campaign for the 44th Parliament.” Saini also said he intends to focus on combating these allegations. The story goes down the ad “I will focus all my attention and efforts on challenging these defamatory, false allegations and I am in the process of consulting with my legal counsel to review all options,” he said. Trends There is a lot of work there. Why aren’t they filling the Canadians?

Ontario reports the largest increase in COVID-19 cases since the end of May Since the allegations were first reported by the CBC, the Liberals have faced pressure from the Conservatives and the NDP for their decision to allow Saini to run for a third term. Conservative leader Erin OToole accused Trudeau of a cover culture, and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said the liberal leader was not listening to women.















Canadian election: Trudeau defends handling of sexual misconduct amid Saini allegations





Canadian election: Trudeau defends handling of sexual misconduct amid Saini allegations

At a news conference last week, Liberal leader Justin Trudeau faced demands for an independent inquiry into Saini’s behavior. Trudeau ruled out further investigation, saying there were already strong, rigorous, independent processes in place. The story goes down the ad On Friday, Trudeau faced other questions as to whether the processes that reviewed Saini’s allegations were fairly independent. Trudeau said he took such allegations extremely seriously. With files from The Canadian Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

