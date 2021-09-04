Quiz

This week in the international news quiz FP: Extreme weather, the future of Afghanistan and a new northern discovery.


A house after Hurricane Ida in Louisiana

A search and rescue team searches homes destroyed after Hurricane Ida on Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 2. Fito McNamee / Getty Images

September 3, 2021, 4:43 p.m.

Are you a world news fool? Try your hand at our weekly quiz!

Extreme weather hit the eastern United States this week, with Hurricane Ida devastating communities in the Gulf of New England. Ida is now linked as the strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana, alongside Hurricane Late Island in 1856 and Hurricane Laura in what year?




2. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan this week, but has not carried out airstrikes there. What term does the US military use to refer to attacks originating in undisclosed locations in the Persian Gulf?




3. Now that they are largely in control, who is expected to name the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new supreme leader?




4. To thwart anti-government protests Monday, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sent security forces to arrest demonstrators, and what 21st-century tactics did he use?




5. US President Joe Biden met this week with the world leader who in 2020 was caught by the blame of former President Donald Trumps. Think back on who accused Trump of trying to put pressure on to investigate Biden and his family?




6. Talks resumed this week between Venezuela’s Maduro government and the country’s opposition. What is the name of the alliance of opposition parties?




Response text: For more on Venezuelan opposition new engagements, check out this week’s summary of Latin America.

7. According to a new report, air pollution in India could reduce the life expectancy of 480 million people for how long?




8. A new abortion restriction law went into effect this week in which US state?




9. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he will resign later this month after just over a year in office. Of his 10 most recent prime ministers, how many reached the two-year mark?




10. Researchers recently announced that they have discovered a new island, which is thought to be the northernmost island in the world. Which country has claimed for this distant north-post?




The small land gorge, named Qeqertaq Avannarleq (Greek for the northernmost island), could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits, according to the team’s lead researcher who discovered it.

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.

Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policyTweet me: @goldmannk

