



Quiz This week in the international news quiz FP: Extreme weather, the future of Afghanistan and a new northern discovery.









A search and rescue team searches homes destroyed after Hurricane Ida on Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 2. Fito McNamee / Getty Images September 3, 2021, 4:43 p.m. Are you a world news fool? Try your hand at our weekly quiz! Extreme weather hit the eastern United States this week, with Hurricane Ida devastating communities in the Gulf of New England. Ida is now linked as the strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana, alongside Hurricane Late Island in 1856 and Hurricane Laura in what year? 1930

1981

2004

2020 2. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan this week, but has not carried out airstrikes there. What term does the US military use to refer to attacks originating in undisclosed locations in the Persian Gulf? Strike without a passport

Hit the quick arrow

Shocks on the horizon

Blow in and out 3. Now that they are largely in control, who is expected to name the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new supreme leader? Haibatullah Akhundzada

Mohammad Yaqoob

To contact Abdullah

Abdul Ghani Baradar 4. To thwart anti-government protests Monday, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sent security forces to arrest demonstrators, and what 21st-century tactics did he use? Interruption of internet access nationwide

Use of closed-circuit television footage to identify protesters in real time

Sending a drone fleet to give up pro-government propaganda on demonstrations

Issuing an urgent alarm for cell phone users asking them to stay home 5. US President Joe Biden met this week with the world leader who in 2020 was caught by the blame of former President Donald Trumps. Think back on who accused Trump of trying to put pressure on to investigate Biden and his family? French President Emmanuel Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Russian President Vladimir Putin 6. Talks resumed this week between Venezuela’s Maduro government and the country’s opposition. What is the name of the alliance of opposition parties? Venezuelans together

New Coalition

Patriotic Venezuela

Unitare Platform Response text: For more on Venezuelan opposition new engagements, check out this week’s summary of Latin America. 7. According to a new report, air pollution in India could reduce the life expectancy of 480 million people for how long? Nine years

Nine months

Nine weeks

Nine days 8. A new abortion restriction law went into effect this week in which US state? Missouri

Colorado

denim

Florida 9. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he will resign later this month after just over a year in office. Of his 10 most recent prime ministers, how many reached the two-year mark? nine

A

three

Seven 10. Researchers recently announced that they have discovered a new island, which is thought to be the northernmost island in the world. Which country has claimed for this distant north-post? Canada

Greenland

Russia

United States The small land gorge, named Qeqertaq Avannarleq (Greek for the northernmost island), could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits, according to the team’s lead researcher who discovered it. You scored There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter. Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts. Are you a world news fool? Try your hand at our weekly quiz! Extreme weather hit the eastern United States this week, with Hurricane Ida devastating communities in the Gulf of New England. Ida is now linked as the strongest storm to ever hit Louisiana, alongside Hurricane Late Island in 1856 and Hurricane Laura in what year? 1930

1981

2004

2020 2. The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan this week, but has not carried out airstrikes there. What term does the US military use to refer to attacks originating in undisclosed locations in the Persian Gulf? Strike without a passport

Hit the quick arrow

Shocks on the horizon

Blow in and out 3. Now that they are largely in control, who is expected to name the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new supreme leader? Haibatullah Akhundzada

Mohammad Yaqoob

To contact Abdullah

Abdul Ghani Baradar 4. To thwart anti-government protests Monday, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir sent security forces to arrest demonstrators, and what 21st-century tactics did he use? Interruption of internet access nationwide

Use of closed-circuit television footage to identify protesters in real time

Sending a drone fleet to give up pro-government propaganda on demonstrations

Issuing an urgent alarm for cell phone users asking them to stay home 5. US President Joe Biden met this week with the world leader who in 2020 was caught by the blame of former President Donald Trumps. Think back on who accused Trump of trying to put pressure on to investigate Biden and his family? French President Emmanuel Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Russian President Vladimir Putin 6. Talks resumed this week between Venezuela’s Maduro government and the country’s opposition. What is the name of the alliance of opposition parties? Venezuelans together

New Coalition

Patriotic Venezuela

Unitare Platform Response text: For more on Venezuelan opposition new engagements, check out this week’s summary of Latin America. 7. According to a new report, air pollution in India could reduce the life expectancy of 480 million people for how long? Nine years

Nine months

Nine weeks

Nine days 8. A new abortion restriction law went into effect this week in which US state? Missouri

Colorado

denim

Florida 9. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that he will resign later this month after just over a year in office. Of his 10 most recent prime ministers, how many reached the two-year mark? nine

A

three

Seven 10. Researchers recently announced that they have discovered a new island, which is thought to be the northernmost island in the world. Which country has claimed for this distant north-post? Canada

Greenland

Russia

United States The small land gorge, named Qeqertaq Avannarleq (Greek for the northernmost island), could disappear as soon as a powerful new storm hits, according to the team’s lead researcher who discovered it. You scored There is a big world out there! Complete the global follow-up by subscribing to the Morning Brief, Foreign policythe main daily newspaper. You scored Perfection! You are a professional who needs in-depth knowledge provided in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter. Do you have feedback? E-mail [email protected] to tell me your thoughts. Nina Goldman is the Deputy Editor of Copies at Foreign policyTweet me: @goldmannk More from Foreign Policy Sign up for the morning cut The main daily bulletin of the Foreign Police with what is coming across the world today Foreign policys newspaper writer Colm Quinnwith You can support Foreign policy becoming a subscriber. Register Today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/09/03/foreign-policy-news-quiz-hurricane-ida-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos