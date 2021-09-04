Within the thriving world of disaster response

J. Lee Driskell was already on her way from her home in Brooksville, Florida, Louisiana to her Hurricane Hilton camper, as she calls it when she got a call hiring her to bring crews to help clean up after Hurricane Ida.

It’s the kind of calls that are becoming more frequent. Driskell disaster response company HernandoAg has grown from a new two-person business during the brutal days after Hurricane Florence in 2018 to a government subcontractor with hundreds of workers.

Like thousands of other businesses, HernandoAg makes money from disaster recovery work across the country, helping communities do everything from collecting garbage and transporting waste to local landfills to removing trees that threaten power lines after storms. si Ida. Once fragmented, the disaster recovery industry has grown rapidly in response to the many major natural disasters that have struck the US in recent years. Wall Street has taken that into account as well.

J. Lee Driskell working on the Florida cleanup after Hurricane Michael in 2018. J. Lee Driskell

There is no way this industry can slow down, said Driskell, who joined the company as co-owner with her boyfriend after losing all her property in two hurricanes. There will only be more and more disasters. To me, it’s something silly.

The United States set a 2020 record for $ 22 billion in damage from weather and climate events, according to for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and disaster recovery businesses like those led by Driskell expect to grow. Almost half of the restoration and recovery companies plan to have a 10 percent increase in sales revenue this year, according to in the Benchmarking Survey for Cleanfax Restoration, a commercial publication that publishes an annual survey that follows trends in the restoration and cleaning business.

This is an industry that with climate change will be increasingly in demand, said Amy Chester, managing director of the disaster advocacy group Advocate for Reconstruction by Design. We’ve seen with Covid and other storms that once supply chains break down and you can’t get what you need from the Home Warehouse next to your home, there will always be a second industry to meet that need.

Days before a storm is expected, workers begin to gather supplies and prepare to travel to where the storm will hit. The jobs themselves are a mix of first response and clean-up teams. During the first weeks after a storm, workers are accused of clearing debris from roads and neighborhoods so that ambulances and fire trucks can reach areas cut by fallen trees or power lines. Because they are often the first to arrive in devastated areas, they are often called upon to free stuck families inside their homes from a fallen tree or tie tarpaulins to prevent rain from causing more damage to a building.

I tell everyone I do work with the gods because there are not many of us who can get and go, said Jason Marshall, owner of Marshall Family Services, a disaster recovery company in Soso, Mississippi. When someone is in ruin and they have nothing, they were here to help them get the pieces.

It can be an exhausting and dangerous job. In the first weeks after a natural disaster, government agencies have often stretched or broken down leading to confusion, even chaos, on the ground, said Nick Theodore, a professor in the Department of Planning and Urban Policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago. As some companies travel with their crews, many contractors use social media to find workers or hire day laborers, often in front of hardware stores, he said. Such ad hoc strategies can lead to payroll theft and make it difficult for employees to regain pay.

The disaster recovery zone becomes the Wild West, where many rules come out the window, he said.

HernandoAg crew being mobilized to clear the storm somewhere outside Interstate 95 in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence in 2018. J. Lee Driskell

While the start payment is in a typical way about $ 15 an hour, hours are long. Storm workers often work 12 to 17 hours, through power and water outages and little or no access to showers or bathrooms, according to NBC News interviews with more than a dozen storm workers. One worker said she slept in a box of water bottles in her truck after Hurricane Florence. Another worker said that during the Texas ice storm in February, four workers gathered in a truck and drove the engine overnight to stay warm.

You are 100 percent alone, said Michael Kelly, who runs a waste transportation company based in Callahan, Florida. After Hurricane Irma hit Florida in 2017, Kelly paid to sleep in a flooded hotel that lost its roof in the storm.

It was better than sleeping in a truck, he said.

Tough conditions are accepted in an industry that is becoming big business.

Disaster cleanup is now a $ 200 billion industry led by a dozen dominant players and thousands of small businesses vying for a share of revenue growth, according to Mark Springer, president of the Restoration Industry Association, a trading group that represents businesses that repair or clean up property damage as a result of floods, fires, or sewage accidents. As climate change increases the frequency and destructiveness of natural disasters, the restoration industry is only expected to expand.

The size of the industry really depends on the number of natural disasters we have in a year, Springer said. With this year polar vortex, hurricanes and fires in California, it will be a big year.

The disaster recovery and recovery industry has gone through a recent wave of consolidation, driven in part by private equity acquisitions in a sign that Wall Street finds it a source of stable and reliable cash flow. Private equity giant Blackstone buy majority stake in US restoration franchise company Servpro in 2019. That same year, American Securities bought the Michigan-based restoration company, Belfor. Recently, Brookstone Partners secured funding for the Hudson Valley Restoration and Mitigation to help it gain domestic competitors.

But even with widespread consolidation, hurricane followers still dominate a warm market that is considered highly unpredictable for private equity, Springer said.

From May to November, storm workers are ready to gather and head to the disaster areas in an immediate notice. Many of them depend on Facebook groups such as Storm Work to chase storms or look for truck drivers and heavy equipment subcontractors.

Waste at Baton Rouge, La., After Hurricane Ida. J. Lee Driskell

HernandoAg crew workers in Baton Rouge, La., Clearing after Hurricane Ida. J. Lee Driskell

We have been notified by 2 different indicators to be ready if LOUISIANA hits..YOU NEED 100 PUSH CREWSLAFAYETTE-MISSISSIPPI LINE. reads a Facebook group post from Thursday.

I got a driver, mess, mulcher and operator, reads another post from Saturday. You just need to know who is hiring for Ida.

Storm recovery companies earn their revenue through home insurance payments, utility contracts or securing a much-coveted deal as a major contractor with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, deals that could be worth tens of millions of dollars. But the main contractors subcontract with the smaller companies which then contract other companies, with each level receiving a cut. Until the smaller business reaches the bottom, revenue may be scarce and payment may be delayed, according to some disaster recovery businesses interviewed by NBC News.

It’s very stressful, Kelly said. I live on credit cards.

But the precision of storm work has its benefits. After months of relentless work, workers are able to rest and work more regular hours cutting down trees or working on constructions closer to home.

The hope, Driskell said, is that the company will grow enough to set up a chain of government contracts and reach a major deal with FEMA.

You are not making a fortune doing that, she said. But you help people and feel good about it.