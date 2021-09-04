Top 10 World News: Biden faces criticism, Taliban praise China, more, World News





US President Joe Biden faced criticism from the 9/11-era NYPD commissioner who said the blame for the situation in Afghanistan lies with Biden. The former commissioner had an exclusive interaction with WION. Meanwhile, the Taliban have praised China. Taliban spokesman Zawihullah Mujahid called China Afghanistan’s most important partner. Read this and more in the Top 10 World News Exclusive: The blame for Afghanistan “lies with President Biden”, says 9/11 NYPD era commissioner The former New York City Police Commissioner had some strong words to offer about the state of affairs China is our most important partner, says Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid With China’s help, the Taliban will fight for an economic return to Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid told the Italian newspaper. Christ was first a communist, he would have joined us: the Russian Marxist leader Zyuganov In an interview with Radio KP on Thursday, Gennady Zyuganov, the leader of the Russian Communist Party, KPRF, made explosive remarks. “The first communist on earth … was Jesus Christ,” he asserts. Shot by the men they imprisoned, Afghan women judges seek escape While some women judges have been able to escape in recent weeks, most have been left behind and are still trying to get out, said judges and activists who work full time to help them escape. The US is no longer a superpower, the British defense secretary suggests The strong words from British Foreign Secretary Ben Wallace came just days after the final withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan. Turkish envoy Firat Sunel welcomes Indo-Taliban engagement; naked for advancing Ankara-Delhi connections Speaking to WION Chief Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Turkey’s Ambassador to India, Envoy Sunel explained, “We believe that sustained and gradual engagement with the Taliban is one of the key factors for stability in Afghanistan.” Shenandoah Valley women choose not to be vaccinated, that’s why The nurses’ employer, Valley Health, the parent company of Winchester Medical Center, had given the nurses an ultimatum: Take the stroke or stop. The EU and AstraZeneca resolve the dispute over the supply of vaccines out of court Fake Banksy NFT sells for 244k through the artist’s website The auction ended early as the husband offered 90 percent more than rival bidders. The Banksy team told the BBC “every Banksy NFT auction is not affiliated with the artist in any form or form” UK to create new pet abduction offense following dog theft The work is among the recommendations of a working group launched in May to address the reported increase in thefts of dogs and other animals, which have increased during the coronavirus crisis.

