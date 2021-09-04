SMRs to Empower Arctic Development: New Nuclear

03 September 2021

Four small modular reactors (SMR) will power the large-scale development of the Baimskaya copper and gold mines in the Russian Arctic, according to an agreement signed by Rosatom subsidiary Atomflot. The general director of the company, Mustafa Kashka, said that the agreement was important for the entire global market for small reactors.

General Director of Atomenergom Andrey Nikipelov and General Director of Atomflot Mustafa Kashka signed an agreement to cooperate in the implementation of infrastructure projects in the Arctic, including power supply of the Baimskaya mine through floating power units (Image: Rosatom)

Baimskaya is one of the largest mineral deposits in the world and is very rich in copper and gold. However, the development of the remote site in Russia’s eastern Chukotka region requires a complex multi-partner regional plan involving the Russian government, regional government and developer KAZ Minerals, which itself expects to spend up to $ 8 billion ($ 110 million). In all partners, over 150 billion rubles will be spent on power plants and transmission for the next mine.

Today the project progressed with the signing of a “preliminary agreement” for the supply of electricity by Kashka and Oleg Novachuk, chairman of the subsidiary of KAZ Minerals GDK Baimskaya in Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

“Thanks to the agreement with Atomflot, it is possible to economically develop the larger Baimskaya field, which is located in a remote area where there is no relevant infrastructure,” Novachuk said.

Nuclear power already plays a role in the development of Baimskaya as the early facilities there are enabled by Academic Lomonosov floating nuclear power plant in Pevek. KAZ Minerals said the plant will supply up to 20 MWe of nuclear power to the mine during its construction phase.

In operation, more than 300 MWe will be required for Baimskaya as well as a new port which will be built in Cape Nagloynyn, according to statements by KAZ Minerals. The agreement stipulates that this requirement be met by two new floating power plants, each with two RITM-200M reactors. The first two should be in operation in Cape Nagloynyn by early 2027, the third in 2028 and the last in early 2031.

The cost of electricity distributed in Cape Nagloynyn will be 6 rubles per kWh at 2020 prices, Atomflot said. This equates to $ 82.42 per MWh. Kashka said, “The agreement for such a volume of electricity was concluded on commercial terms.” KAZ Minerals documents say LNG had been the alternative.

Kashka celebrated the historic deployment of SMRs: “The agreement with GDK Baimskaya is important not only for the development of Atomflot, but also for the global market for low-power portable nuclear power plants.”

Development of Yakutia

Separately, the other small nuclear plants were the subject of another agreement signed by Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachov with Russian Federation Minister for the Far East and Arctic Development Alexei Chekunkov and Sakha (Yakutia) leader Aisen. Nikolaev.

The signatories will consider building a small power plant to “overcome the major infrastructural constraints of launching promising commercial projects in the Arctic area of ​​North Yakutsk and ensure the stability of energy supply and electricity prices”.

The “Far East concession” mechanism will be used for construction, Rosatom said. Chekunkov said that choosing a concession “is optimal for the rapid implementation of the project for the construction of nuclear power plants, as the creation of a reliable and environmentally friendly source of energy in Yakutia is extremely important for the socio-economic development of the region, and it will also attract new investors and improve the quality of life of the population. “

The potential new power plant would be based on RITM-200N reactors, Rosatom said, but no location or timing was specified. There is already a project for a power plant based on a RITM-200N unit in Ust-Kuyga in Yakutia, which is expected to start in 2028.

Researched and written by World Nuclear News