Labor Day in a Global Pandemic: How Are Workers Going? | FIU News

The global pandemic has negatively affected everyone, not least all those who have jobs.
Workers have seen stress cross the sky as they try to make a living the global health crisis. From parents working fraudulently at home to help their children continue their online education to some laid-off service workers while others keep pace with the daily threat of coronavirus contracting, the fight is real .
Of the FIUs Center for Labor Research and Studies has just published its annual report, “Florida State of Labor, Which focuses on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Florida economy. The third most populous state in the US has seen more than 3.2 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 44,000 related deaths since March 2020.
Attractive statistics in the report give a poor picture about employment and show a history of deepening inequality.
More than 151,000 workers, when compared to pre-pandemic levels, have yet to return to the Florida workforce as of July 2021. And currently, employers in Florida are showing a deficit of 331,150 workers. Another key finding: loss inequality and recovery between different demographic groups. Black and Latin workers, for example, have experienced greater unemployment rates than their white counterparts.
In a seeming paradox, many workers were forced to leave the job market during the initial year of the pandemic – thousands of retail and restaurant workers saw their businesses closed forever, for example, and some parents quit their jobs to ‘take care of young children when childcare is dry – they have not yet turned into an employment landscape filled with job vacancies.
Dissociated numbers have led many employers and observers to oppose the extended and prolonged unemployment benefits as the reason people are not looking for work.
Maria Ilcheva is the Assistant Director of the FIU Metropolitan Center, an applied research center that tracks ebb and flows through the internet COVID-19 Economic Recovery IndexWith Ilcheva believes that reluctance to re-enter the labor market is not so much related to the availability of government assistance, but to the persistence of the coronavirus.
“A lot of people are not getting jobs or even looking for work because they are waiting to see what will happen to the rate of infections,” she says. “It’s about security. It is about saving lives. If these concerns are not addressed, people will not even think about looking for work. “
While workers in some professions have found flexibility in how and where they work – many of them decide to set up home offices and practically connect with colleagues and clients – they in other areas do not have the “luxury” of such a choice, Ilcheva explains. .
“The most severely affected workers, and the families that have these workers, are those employed in the service sector,” she says. “Those customer interaction jobs, those that require face-to-face rather than virtual interactions, are the ones that suffered.”
Such workers have usually found themselves in the line of fire with little chance of escaping from their physical workplaces. Ilcheva cites her sister hotel manager, one of thousands of workers working in the state-critical and tourism industry, which the job center reports has reached about 83% of its pre-COVID capacity.
Judith Bernier, director of the job center, anecdotally shows the changes in perceptions of work and workers that have occurred over the past 18 months.
“The pandemic was able to really remove the layers of who is a worker and who is essential,” says Bernier. While first responders and medical staff have usually topped the list, people such as grocery store employees, for example, now land there as well.
Another difference Bernier has noticed: a complete blurring of the line between working time and personal time. She notes that many of those who work from home report working longer hours or never taking a full break from work. Instead of a traditional 9 to 5 schedule, 24/7 connection has become the norm.
“It becomes this long working day,” says Bernier, who herself testifies to the experience of paying full attention to professional duties from the beginning of the pandemic, “because mentally we have no boundaries when work life ends and life begins in home. ”
In terms of short-term economic recovery, Ilcheva predicts better times ahead as more people will join the workforce, perhaps in the last quarter of the year — but only if society acts collectively to curb the virus as the delta variant spreads.
“This is the fundamental issue here. The health crisis has fueled what is happening in the economic sphere. We definitely need to improve vaccination rates and people need to take precautions. This is the way to reduce that uncertainty.”
