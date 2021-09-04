Mondelz International Awards Green League Inaugural Offer tidings

Largest supply of green bonds in the packaging food and consumer goods industry

Revenue from 2.0 billion bids to support key sustainability initiatives

CHICAGO, 03 September 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Mondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced today the successful price of its bands, the first green bond, the largest ever green bond in the packaged food and commodity industry of consumption. The issuance of green bonds by the wholly owned subsidiary of Mondelz, Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands BV, totals 2.0 billion and consisted of 650 million 0.250% banknotes due to September 2029, 650 million 0.625% banknotes due to September 2032 and 700 million of 1.250% banknotes due in September 2041. The notes are fully guaranteed by Mondelz International, Inc.

I am proud to announce that we have successfully deployed our first green bond offering the largest emission to date within our industry, said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO. Our goal to empower people to consume the right foods guides our company and the impact we seek to have on people and the planet. We remain laser focused on building a more sustainable food company and this green bond issue is an important testament to our commitment to advancing our ESG agenda.

Mondelz International aims to split net revenue from bidding on eligible projects that increase the company’s commitment to more sustainable ingredients, reducing packaging waste and tackling climate change. Acceptable project categories Environmental management of living natural resources and land use, more sustainable water and wastewater management, pollution prevention and control, renewable energy, energy efficiency and clean transport are designed to protect and regenerate the environment and are in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Within these categories, areas of focus that are in line with Mondelz Internationals ESG priorities include:

Mondelz International Sustainable Ingredients Assistance is focused on the resilient supply of key raw materials. As one of the largest chocolate producers in the world, the firm’s firm resource program, Cocoa Life, invests in innovation, collaboration and field support for nearly 200,000 farmers to address the root issues facing cocoa farming communities.

Packaging Waste Reduction Mondelz International aims to find new, smarter plastic packaging solutions that use less virgin materials and advance harmonized approaches to recycling systems and infrastructure. The funds will go towards efforts to create a more circular economy where packaging, including flexible film, is reused or recycled.

Tackling Climate Change Last year Mondelz International joined the Science-Based Goals Initiative (SBTI) and set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets in line with helping to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius. These goals extend to reducing the environmental impact of growing commodities essential to business.

Snacking Made Right is part of everything we do at Mondelz International. Now more than ever it is time for companies to do what is right and drive more sustainable business growth, and investing in ESG is a critical element of that mission, said Chris McGrath, VP & Head of Global Impact & Sustainability . This offer reflects our commitment to doing business the right way to reduce our environmental impact, have a positive impact on society, and drive long-term change across the sector. We look forward to working with our stakeholders to continue advancing these initiatives.

The ESG Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS ESG), a leading global provider of environmental, social and corporate governance research and assessments, has published a Second Party Opinion (SPO) under Mondelz Internationals green bonds. ESS ESG reviewed the Mondelz Internationals green bond framework and found that the planned use of revenue is in line with Mondelz Internationals’ sustainability strategy and ESG material themes. ISS ESGs SPO provides investors with an additional insight into the alignment of the Mondelez Internationals green bond framework with the Green Bond Principles.

Mondelz International will publish annual updates on revenue sharing until revenue is fully allocated to projects that meet the eligibility criteria. These updates will be publicly reported on the Mondelz Internationals website at www.mondelezinternational.com and may include additional descriptions of selected projects, and, where possible, their environmental and / or social impacts.

About Mondelz International Mondelz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to eat the right foods in over 150 countries around the world. With a net revenue of approximately $ 27 billion by 2020, MDLZ is leading the food future with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, BelVita and LU cookies; Cadbury Milk, Milka and Toblerone Chocolate; Candy Sour Patch Kids and Trident gum. Mondelz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poors 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZwith

Preview Statements This press release contains future statements. Words and variations of words, such as will, can, expect, aim, plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify these future statements, including, but not limited to, income statements green bond delivery, and our environmental, social, and governance strategies, goals, and initiatives. The expected impact of the eligible projects described in this press release are also forthcoming statements. Such acceptable projects may not deliver the anticipated or expected environmental or sustainability benefits and may result in complex and adverse direct or indirect environmental or sustainability impacts. In addition, Mondelz International has considerable flexibility in the distribution of net income of green banknotes and there can be no guarantee that net income will be disbursed in whole or in part for any such eligible project. These future statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Mondelz International, which may cause Mondelz Internationals’ current results to differ materially from those shown in future Mondelz Internationals statements. Please also see the risk factors of Mondelz International, as they may change from time to time, filed in its files with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report presented on Form 10-K. Mondelz International disclaims and assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. Neither the information in the Mondelz International records in the US Securities and Exchange Commission, nor the second-party opinion published by the ISS, or any other such opinion or certification, is or will be deemed to be included in or part of of this press release.