Venice rumbles in life; Release Calendar Mix – Deadline

Happy International Insiders Friday. Tom Grater here with the top international news of the week. To send this to your inbox every Friday, sign up here.

Life in Lido

Andreas reports from Venice: Despite the Covid background, the Venice Film Festival kicked off this week with much of its usual fascination and excitement. The first 24 hours of the festival included debuts for new films from major international weights, including Pedro Almodovar, Paolo Sorrentino and Jane Campion. Charts A like Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaac, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jessica Chastain are just a few of the names already on Lido. Gifts continue to come to those at the festival, with Friday’s double-projected bill including that of Denis Villeneuve Dune and Pablo Larrain SpencerHowever, it has not been all simple navigation for the festival. Increased Covid roadside screen checks have led to longer queues than usual and a number of press releases have been delayed or have dozens of critics and industry broadcast after the movies have started. Follow all of our Venice coverage here.

Related History International Insider: Edinburgh TV Fest Wrap; CinemaCon Highlights; The last Afghanistan; Oleh Sentsov Interview

E The Gate of Paradise of scientific science: As a Dune premierat, Deadline this week brought you back to the unfortunate version of David Lynch of 1984, which was a box office bomb but remains a fascination for many movie fans. Andreas has a unique personal connection to the film, as seen in this in-depth and engaging interview with the original film star, Francesca Annis.

Counting Cards: Paul Schrader was in good shape when Deadline caught up with the director before the festival to discuss his film with Oscar Isaac Card Counter, which premiered yesterday. Discussions included quitting a poker game in the famous quarantine and why Focus Features have banned him from posting on Facebook until the movie comes out. As usual, Schrader says it all with a cheeky gleam in his eye.

Disruptive: Super producer Alexander Rodnyansky is always busy. This fall, his new film Mom, I’m home is appearing in the Venice Horizons section, while its winner at Cannes Un Certain respect Removing fists is set to appear in Telluride. Diana caught up with the strong indie film to discuss his future plans at our recent International Disruptors show.

Printers: In addition to our interviews, we also had the main press conferences in Venice covered, by Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodovar for Parallel Mothers, to Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve and Timothée Chalamet for Dune, and Paolo Sorrentino and Toni Servillo for The hand of Godwith

Summary of reviews: Our critics have been busy with Lido, check out our posts on: Card Counter; The Power of the Dog; Parallel Mothers.

Mixing Theatrical Calendar

Dangerous area: Releasing a tent movie during the ongoing pandemic continues to be seen as a risk, and no Paramount is willing to take on two of his potential upcoming films: Top Gun: Maverick AND Mission Impossible 7With Couple Action Tom Cruise has moved to May 27, 2022 (November 19, 2021) and September 30, 2022 (May 27, 2022) respectively, leaving some big gaps in a publication calendar, at least soon the future already has lots of holes. E Sony -it Ghostbusters: The afterlife is taking the place of pre-Thanksgiving released by High weapon. The eyes of the exhibitor continue to be followed in the James Bond photograph There is no time to die, which will come out at the end of this month, but never say never…

Serious About Serials

Below business: The Mania series took place this week, taking place physically in the French city of Lille, as well as simultaneously on its virtual platform. Highlights included talks with Netflix, Disney + and WarnerMedia; the latter also revealed that HBO Max will be shown in other territories this year and next. Elsewhere, Diana sat down with Banijay’s head written for an extensive conversation. The festival crowned its award winners yesterday, with Icelandic performances Blackport receiving the top prize, while his Best Project Award at the Forum was shared earlier this week. Read our full coverage of the French event here.

Off For Race

Spoon! Poland has become the first European country to present the Academy for the international Oscar competition this year, choosing the next Venice premiere Leave No TraceWith Read our exclusive.

elemental

️ Hot a week: Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver have joined the lead Master Gardener, a criminal thriller by Card Counter director Paul Scharder.

Another️ Another:: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will star in a romantic comedy for STXfilms and Temple Hill.

🍿 International box office: Free guy continues to lead the way in the international market.

🚚 On the move: VFX firm DNEG has promoted Tom Jacomb to President and made five hires. Asif Zubairy, Commissioner Editor on ITV Entertainment’s team, has left the broadcaster.

Deals Arrangements were made: Netflix has signed a multi-year deal with actress and producer Vanessa Kirby and her production company Aluna Entertainment. The broadcaster has also entered into a multi-year partnership with Farhan Akhtar’s Mumbai-based Ritesh Sidhwani and Excel Entertainment.

🏆 Price range: The Karlovy Vary and Jerusalem Film Festivals crowned their award winners this week.

Watch Trailer Clock: See Toni Servillo and Silvio Orlando in Venice pic Ariaferma; a first clip by Leonard Cohen doc Hallelujah; and a first clip from the biography of Terence Davies, Siegfried Sassoon blessing before its premiere in Toronto.

And finally…

Here is an unusual one. Production is completed in Ukraine on SHTTL, an ambitious sub-radar drama by director Ady Walter. The film tells the story of the inhabitants of a Yiddish village on the border with Poland, 24 hours before the invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 by Nazi Germany (aka Operation Barbarossa) which would take their lives. The film was shot in a village built with the intention that, intriguingly, it will now be turned into an open-air museum. Read more.

Andreas Wiseman contributed to this week’s International Insider.