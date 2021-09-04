Afghan women demand rights while Taliban demand recognition | Nation and World News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers work to form a government and seek international recognition.

The Taliban invaded most of the country within a few days last month and celebrated the departure of the last US forces after 20 years of warWith Now they face urgent challenge of governing a war-torn country that is heavily dependent on international aid.

The Taliban have promised an inclusive government and a more moderate form of Islamic rule than when they last ruled the country from 1996 to 2001. But many Afghans, especially women, are deeply skeptical and fear a return to the rights they have gained. over the last two decades.

The protest in Kabul was the second women’s protest in as many days, the other in the western city of Herat. About 20 women with microphones gathered under the watchful eye of Taliban militants, who allowed the demonstration to continue.

Women demanded access to education, the right to return to work, and a role in governing the country. “Freedom is our motto. It makes us proud, read one of their signs.

A Taliban fighter entered the crowd at one point, but witnesses said he was angry with passers-by who had stopped to watch the demonstration and not the protesters themselves.

The Taliban have said women will be able to continue their education and work outside the home, rights that were denied to women when the militants were last in power. But the Taliban have also vowed to impose Sharia, or Islamic law, without elaborating.

Interpretations of Islamic law vary widely throughout the Muslim world, with more moderate types prevailing. The previous Taliban rule was shaped by Afghanistan’s unique tribal traditions, according to which women should not be seen in public. These customs remain, especially in the countryside, even during the 20 years of Western-backed governmentswith

A potentially more urgent concern for the Taliban is the economy, which is mired in crisis. Civil servants have not been paid for months, ATMs have closed and banks are limiting withdrawals to $ 200 a week, creating large crowds outside them. Aid groups have warned of widespread famine amid a severe drought.

The Taliban said Western Union, which suspended its service after militants entered Kabul last month, would resume transfers, which could help Afghans receive money from relatives living abroad. But most of Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are held abroad and raised as Western countries ponder how to engage with the Taliban, putting pressure on the local currency.

There was no immediate comment from Western Union on the resumption of service.

The Taliban say they want good relations with all countries, even the United States, and have held a series of meetings with foreign envoys in recent days in the Gulf state of Qatar, where they have long held a political office.

Western nations are expected to demand that the Taliban fulfill their promises to form an inclusive government and prevent Afghanistan from being a haven for terrorist groups. They may also put pressure on the Taliban over women’s rights, though this may be a tougher sale for the hardline group base, which is steeped in Afghanistan’s deeply conservative tribal culture.

Ahmadullah Muttaqi, a spokesman for the Taliban cultural commission, said a senior UAE official flew to Kabul International Airport on Friday to meet with Taliban officials, without naming him. Afghanistan’s TOLO television reported that the plane was also carrying 60 tonnes of food and medical aid.

Sher Mohammad Stanikzai, a senior Taliban official based in Qatar, recently met with British and German delegations, according to the Taliban, who said another official, Abdul Salam Hanafi, had a phone call with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. .

Most Western embassies were evacuated and closed days after the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15th. The Taliban have urged diplomats to return.

Taliban political leaders have appeared on TV to say that the world has nothing to fear from them. But many Afghans, as well as Western countries that have spent two decades fighting the group, remain deeply skeptical.

Tens of thousands of Afghans fled the country after Taliban control on a US-led mass airlift from Kabul International Airport. Scenes of chaos, from Afghans captured behind military planes during takeoff before they die, to a suicide bombing that killed 169 Afghans and 13 members of the US service, marked a bitter end to America’s longest war.

The Taliban took control of the airport after recent U.S. forces withdrew and are now working to resume operations with technical experts from Qatar and Turkey. The Taliban say they will allow free travel for anyone with the right documents, but it remains to be seen whether any commercial airlines will offer the service.

Officials from Pakistan International Airlines have met with the still independent civil aviation administration of Afghanistan. But Abdullah Hafeez, an airline spokesman, said it would take some time to clear the debris and restore normal operations.

There is still a lot of work to be done before international flights arrive at the airport, he said.

Associated Press writer Tameem Akhgar in Istanbul, Turkey contributed to this report.