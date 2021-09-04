International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on September 3rd
The last:
The NHL plans to punish unvaccinated players more severely if they test positive for the coronavirus as part of new protocols for next season.
Teams can suspend unvaccinated players for free if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the new rules. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday because the protocols had not been announced.
Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positive treated as hockey injuries and will still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who interact closely with players should be fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated players will have restrictions on their movements when on the road. There will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.
League officials estimated that between 90 and 95 percent of the players have been fully vaccinated or will be before the start of training camps at the end of this month. The season starts on October 12th.
Teams were briefed this week on the rules for 2021-22, which were first reported by Sportsnet. It is not yet clear how crossing the US-Canada border will affect the season.
The NHL reorganized last season to remove the limit from the equation until late in the play-offs. The seven teams based in Canada faced off against each other alone, and 24 in the US played a 56-game schedule just for the division.
When the MontrealCanadiens faced Vegas and Tampa Bay in the final two rounds, the players and staff traveling back and forth were placed in a quarantined bubble while in Montreal as part of a deal with the Canadian government.
The NHL held the entire 2020 play-off in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, due to the low rate of virus cases in those cities at the time.
What is happening all over Canada
What is happening all over the world
As of Friday, more than 219 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.5 million.
IN Asia, South Korea will extend coronavirus restrictions in Seoul ‘s largest area for at least another month as the nation faces its worst growth. Moreover, officials say they will restrict access to trains and passenger ships during the Chuseok holiday period, the Korean version of Thanksgiving, which falls on September 21st.
IN Africa, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla says the government will allow businesses to decide whether to make vaccinations mandatory for employees and customers. He says the government plans to encourage people to be inoculated, with incentives such as allowing football matches and concerts for vaccinated people.
IN Americas, U.S. employers added just 235,000 jobs in August, a modest gain after two months of vigorous employment at a time when the spread of the delta variant has discouraged some people from flying, shopping and eating out. Labor gains in August the government announced on Friday were very short of huge gains in June and July of roughly one million a month.
IN Europe, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says residents in nursing homes will receive a third stroke of the COVID-19 vaccine, starting next week. The government acted on a recommendation from the Danish Health Authority, which says the “revaccination of residents in nursing homes” homes are starting now, as they are at increased risk from a serious COVID-19 course. “
