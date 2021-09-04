International
Beijing is set to take Didi under state control, Bloomberg News reports
September 3 (Reuters) – Beijing City is considering taking Didi Global (DIDI.N) under state control and has proposed that government-run firms invest in the Chinese travel company, Bloomberg News reported.
The core of the city government proposal is to regain control of one of its largest corporations, and especially the data it holds, Friday’s Bloomberg report said.
Chinese authorities have stepped up their rules for technology firms last year to improve market competition, data handling and their treatment of employees.
Under the preliminary proposal, several Beijing-based companies, including Shouqi Group, part of the Beijing State Tourism Group, would win a stake in Didi, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
Other scenarios under consideration include the consortium receiving a nominal share, accompanied by a so-called “golden share” with veto power and a board seat, he added.
Didi, the Beijing city government, the Beijing Tourism Group and the Shouqi Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Shares in Didi rose 1.7% to $ 8.96 in New York in the early afternoon trading. Some investors welcomed the news, arguing that it could remove further regulatory uncertainty in Didi shares.
“A better result than destruction like private education,” said Dave Wang, a portfolio strategist at Nuvest Capital in Singapore.
In July, China banned lucrative tuition in school subjects, stepping up regulatory oversight of a $ 120 billion industry in which investors had bet billions of dollars in recent years. Read more
Some investors, however, questioned how Didi could pull off such a move while remaining a listed company in the US, adhering to the rules of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). ).
The SEC declined to comment. The NYSE did not respond to a request for comment.
“We expected some action, but not at this size level. The big question is what will happen to Didi investors?” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners investment advisor in Singapore.
Legal experts said Beijing had never taken control of a company listed in the US. One option would be to take control of a unit in China that operates Didi operations, but not Didi Holding Company, which is located in the Cayman Islands.
It is unclear whether such an action would require the approval of Didi shareholders. If so, its founders could push it because they own dual-class shares with 51.9% vote control.
“It will depend on which jurisdiction controls that entity. I am not aware of any other situation where a government would take shares in a publicly listed company in the United States,” said William Rosenstadt, a capital markets lawyer, and securities in Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP Me
The “golden share” arrangement considered for Didi would be similar to an investment the Chinese government has made in the main Chinese unit of TikTok owner ByteDance, Bloomberg said. Unlike Didi, however, ByteDance is not publicly listed.
Shouqi Group owns travel greeting service Shouqi Yueche and Bloomberg said it will play a role in helping to operate its biggest rival under the proposal.
Didi faces a cyber security investigation by Chinese authorities following his initial public offering in New York in June. Read more
Reuters reported in August, citing people familiar with the matter, that Didi is in talks with state information security firm Westone (002268.SZ) to tackle its data management and monitoring activities. Read more
Didi is controlled by the management team of co-founder Will Cheng and President Jean Liu. SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER.N) and Alibaba (9988.HK) are among the other investors in the company. Read more
Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru, Yilei Sun in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai, Echo Wang in New York, Chris Prentice in Washington, DC, Anshuman Daga in Hong Kong and Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Edited by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Alexander Smith and Richard Chang
