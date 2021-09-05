Komodo dragons threatened by climate change, Report saysExBulletin







Romeo Gacad / AFP via Getty Images

Scaly and with branched tongues, Komodo dragons are the largest lizards still walking on Earth. But their days here can be counted. or new report from an international biodiversity conservation organization says scary reptiles are approaching global extinction. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, an estimate of the health of tens of thousands of species across the globe, Komodo dragons have gone from "vulnerable" to "endangered". Why is the Komodo dragon either Varanus komodoensis so threatened? Climate change. Rising global temperatures and higher sea levels, the IUCN says, will reduce the Komodo dragon habitat by at least 30% over the next 45 years. "The idea that these prehistoric animals have moved one step closer to extinction due to climate change is appalling," said Dr Andrew Terry, director of conservation at the London Zoological Society. Komodo dragons are native to Indonesia and live only in Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as well as the nearby island of Flores, according to IUCN. "While the subpopulation in Komodo National Park is currently stable and well protected, Komodo dragons outside protected areas in Flores are also threatened with significant habitat loss due to ongoing human activities," the report said. Sharks and rays face great threats The Red List update, published Saturday and a day after the IUCN World Conservation Congress kicked off in Marseille, brings other bad news. Of the shark species and rays traced by the IUCN, about 37% are now threatened with extinction.

Joe Klamar / AFP via Getty Images

All of those endangered species are overfished, the group says, while some also face habitat loss and damage from climate change. It shows the inability of governments to properly manage those populations in the world's oceans, according to the IUNC, but the report also includes a large species management success story. A resurgence of endangered tuna species offers hope Of the seven most commercial fish species, four of them including albacore and red tunics showed signs of recovery in the latest assessment. According to the IUNC, the improvement among those species was the result of successful efforts to combat illegal fishing and the implementation of more sustainable fishing quotas.

Peter Parks / AFP through Getty Images

"These Red List assessments are evidence that sustainable fisheries approaches work, with great long-term benefits for livelihoods and biodiversity," said Dr Bruce Collette, chairman of the IUCN Species Survival Tuna and Billfish Specialist Group . "Tuna species migrate thousands of miles, so coordinating their management globally is also key." However, the group says many regional tuna populations remain significantly impoverished due to overfishing.

