O’Toole vows to raise COVID-19 vaccination rates above 90%, pushed for clarity on gun position
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole today vowed to raise Canada’s vaccination rate beyond 90 percent within two months as she unveiled the party’s strategy to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.
O’Toole’s plan relies heavily on persuading more Canadians to get vaccinated through a public information campaign that will “attract Canadian patriotism” and by providing incentives, such as paid working time and free shipping for appointments. vaccines.
He also promises a “boost shot strategy” to combat declining immunity, an expansion of rapid testing in workplaces and schools, and accelerated authorization of vaccines for children under the age of 12 who are currently not eligible. receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
In announcing the pandemic policy group at a campaign event in Coquitlam, BC, O’Toole reiterated his criticism of Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s decision to call elections at the same time as the thetelta variant spurred a resurgence of cases and hospitalizations in hospitals in some parts of the Country.
“This should not be the discussion we are having in the middle of the election, but it is, and we should work together,” O’Toole told reporters.
“I will not do what is politically appropriate, but what is right.”
Look: O’Toole says he wants Canada’s vaccination rate to be up to 90 percent
O’Toole’s pandemic policies
The Conservative leader has faced criticism from his political rivals in the past for his unwillingness to support vaccine mandates for federal public servants and local travelers.
This plan does not include a vaccine mandate or passport, but would require unvaccinated civil servants and local travelers boarding a bus, plane, train, or boat to show or undergo the latest negative COVID-19 test scores. rapid testing. He also promises to work with the provinces to develop a national vaccination test system that can be used for international travel.
O’Tooles thought of presenting his approach to COVID-19 as fair, cooperative, and focused on understanding why some people have not yet been vaccinated, rather than demonizing something he accused the Trudeau Liberals of doing. in an attempt to gain political points on the campaign trail.
“You do not win people over by threatening them. You win them by reaching out, talking to them, understanding their fears, answering their questions,” O’Toole said. “We need to convince every Canadian that vaccines are safe, effective and our best way out of this crisis.”
Additional measures in the conservative plan include:
- Using digital marketing, social media and sending mail to every home encouraging them to get vaccinated.
- A stimulus boosting strategy that would target the elderly and those with compromised immunity first by delivering a third shot of the vaccine.
- Accelerate the development and production of vaccines produced in Canada.
- Closing the border for international travelers from hot places where new variants are discovered.
- Extension of existing financial support programs for individuals and businesses until the end of December 2021, if the provinces restore public health restrictions.
Confused by guns
O’Toole’s every attempt to promote the COVID-19 plan was overshadowed by a host of questions about his conservative position on firearms, and what critics say is the lack of transparency in the language that O’Toolehas recently used when speaking publicly for that policy.
O’Toole has created confusion by vowing to maintain the ban on “offensive weapons” but not “offensive style” weapons.
The “assault weapons” ban refers to a 1977 legislative change that classified fully automatic firearms as “prohibited” firearms, but O’Toole would continue to flee with the liberal ban on more than 1,500 “firearms” -type models. of attack “, such as AR-15 and Ruger Mini. 14 rifles, among those the Liberal government blacklisted through a council order last year.
Look: O’Toole Defends His Support for Repeal of “Attack-Style” Firearms Ban
The Conservative Election Platform promises to repeal the May 2020 council order banning gun diversity and review the Firearms Act with the help of police, gun owners, manufacturers and the public.
But O’Toole seemed to thwart the promise Thursday and Friday by saying the party would “maintain the assault weapons ban” when pushed for his promise on the platform.
A party spokesman said in an email statement that O’Toole promises to repeal the ban on the May 2020 council order, but not the full ban on “offensive weapons”, which are different from what the Liberals call “style”. attack “weapons. This ban has been in force since 1977.
Journalists repeatedly pressed O’Toole on the issue during the campaign halt in Coquitlam, BC, repeatedly asking if he would repeal the ban on special weapons used in mass shootings in recent years.
“We will maintain a ban on offensive weapons and we will also have in our policy a transparent and public review of our classification system,” O’Toole said, accusing the Liberals of divisive tactics.
“We will do that review, focusing on public safety and taking weapons from the hands of criminals being smuggled from the United States.”
Liberal candidate Bill Blair, a former Toronto police chief, fired O’Toole’s response, accusing him of “claiming he had not made a commitment” to uphold the liberal ban, and that he was under hallucination. of weapons.
“I think, overwhelmingly, Canadians acknowledge that there is no place for these weapons in our country,” Blairsaid told a news conference in Toronto. “Mr. O’Toole has a hard time acknowledging to Canadians that he has made that sacred pact with the armory. He must take responsibility.”
