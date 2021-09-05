New Zealand names the terrorist released from custody two months before he was stabbed in the supermarket





A print order hiding the husband’s name and other details from the public was removed after it was challenged by the New Zealand government.

Immigration authorities were demanding that Samsudeen refugee status be revoked when the attack took place, RNZ reported.

The 32-year-old took a knife inside the store on the outskirts of New Lynn Auckland and used it to stab seven shoppers before police shot him dead, according to authorities, who called it a “terrorist attack”.

Five people remain in hospital – including three in critical condition – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference on Saturday.

Speaking before the repression order was lifted, Ardern said the attacker, described as a “supporter of ISIS ideology”, spent three years in prison after being accused several times of possessing hunting knives and obscene publications and was released by prison two months ago. The Sri Lankan national arrived in the country in 2011 on a student visa. He first came to police attention in 2016 after posting comments advocating violent extremism on social media. He was first arrested at Auckland Airport in 2017, believed to be on his way to Syria. Police also found “limited edition” and a shotgun in his apartment. He was charged with possession of items, pleaded guilty and was released on bail. But he was arrested again in 2018 for buying a knife while on bail. A subsequent police search found more “contradictory or extremist material” in his home. He faced additional charges and was remanded in custody until July this year, when he was sentenced to 12 months “supervision under special conditions” for possession of unpleasant material and failure to assist police in exercising search powers. Ardern said prosecutors had exhausted legal avenues to keep him in custody. During his time in custody, he attacked correctional officers, Ardern added. Police had kept the person under constant surveillance since his release, looking for up to 30 police officers at any one time, Ardern said. Ardern said she had received notifications of the threat her husband posed in July – and again in August. At the press conference, Ardern also vowed to strengthen anti-terrorism laws this month. In August, Justice Minister Chris Faafoi pursued an amendment to the country’s terror law to make it illegal to plan a terrorist attack, even if the attack does not take place. “Once Parliament resumes, we will complete that work. That means working to pass the law as soon as possible and not later than the end of this month,” Ardern said.

