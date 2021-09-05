Afghan refugees at Qatar World Cup complex fear for families | Refugee News

Qatar has been heavily involved in hosting the 2022 World Cup, but official accommodation has now taken on a different role from that envisioned by the Afghan refugee organizing committee.

In our house, we do not have facilities such as air conditioning or flat screen TVs, says 28-year-old Ahmad Wali Sarhadi, who arrived a few days ago and is now one of about 600 refugees housed in the complex, most of them journalists Me

The Qatari capital, Doha, has become a major transit point for refugees fleeing Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and being evacuated on evacuation flights.

Although he is quiet in the clean and furnished ground floor space he shares with 24-year-old Khalid Andish, Sarhadi says he has sleepless nights worrying about his family at home.

High doses of antidepressant medication have sidelined his emotions, and he unfolds his experiences in a fast-paced, continuous flow of words.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (C) poses for a photo with Afghan refugees at their accommodation in Park View Villas, Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Residence in Doha on 4 September [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Sarhadis’s new situation would be impossible to imagine in late August, when he was still living in Kandahar in southern Afghanistan, with his wife and five children, aged between two and 13.

Working as a journalist and for an American-funded aid group, he says he has been on the Taliban’s hit list for two and a half years, and sounds like a man still on the run and safe in Qatar.

When we heard them enter the street, there was a wall two meters near my place, I jumped to the other side to escape.

He called his wife to say he was going to take a taxi to Kabul, urging her not to tell anyone even though she was crying.

I have put [on] a turban to look like a Taliban to avoid detection, he adds. I later tried to call my family, but the phone was turned off.

After being in the capital, he left the airport at 7 a.m. every day in his attempts to pass through the gates.

Contacts in the Committee to Protect Journalists and other organizations that help Afghan media workers eventually passed the name to Qatar, who in turn took him on a plane off.

On the Taliban list

Andish, who worked at a neighborhood radio station in Kabul, says he knew he was on the Taliban’s hit list before leaving.

Without his wife or children, he has no news of his brothers and sister since he left on August 15th.

They are in danger, says Andish. They can target my family if they do not find me.

His ambition is to serve my country, as a journalist, social activist, teacher, journalistic trainer, but he adds that for now I have no hope of returning to Afghanistan.

Balancing his smartphone in his left hand, whose fingers were destroyed by a Taliban bomb more than a decade ago, Sarhadi showed photographs, a smiling selfie of his little girl shining from the screen.

He and other refugees talked on one of the streets separating rows of identical houses in the Park View Villas complex, built to house the 1,500 members of delegations, media and guests at the World Cup in the coming years in November and December.

The goal of the rich Gulf states was to emerge from relative darkness awaiting one of the biggest sporting competitions in the world.

Fortunately, Qatar has increased its status on the world stage by mediating talks and facilitating the evacuation of some 50,000 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban took power on August 15th.

The official spokesman for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management in Qatar Lolwah al-Khater (R) and the UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths visit the Park View Villas. [Karim Jaafar/AFP]

Unknown destination

Sarhadi believes that no one but Qatar cares about us.

He says weeks ago he turned down an offer to study for a master’s degree in journalism in India.

There should be financial support, he says. India can not support its population, how can they help me?

While others at the World Cup complex hope to find asylum in Ireland, Iraq, Rwanda, the United States, Britain Sarhadi has no idea where he could end up.

I do not know who will accept me as a refugee, he says.

Beyond a backpack, smartphone and computer, the only real estate he was able to save from Kandahar is a pile of identity cards and qualifications that his whole life tucked into a plastic bag.

I am physically in Doha, Qatar, but mentally I am in Afghanistan with my family, says Sarhadi.

I’m afraid something will happen to them. I’m like a dead person.