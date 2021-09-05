International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday
The last:
- Do you have a coronavirus news question or tip for CBC News? Email: [email protected]
Florida is in the clutches of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, a catastrophe triggered by the highly contagious delta variant.
While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, Sunshine State has a large population of seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the virus; a lively holiday scene; and a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business closures.
As of mid-August, the state averaged 244 deaths per day, up from just 23 per day in late June, and eclipsed the previous peak of 227 during the summer of 2020. (Because of both the way deaths are recorded in Florida and delayed in reporting, the latest figures on deaths per day are incomplete.)
Hospitals have had to rent refrigerated trucks to store more bodies. Funeral homes are overcrowded.
Cristina Miles, a mother of five from Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville, is among those facing more than one loss at a time. Her husband died after becoming infected with COVID-19, and less than two weeks later, her mother-in-law contracted the virus.
“I think we are all in a weird dream state,” she said, adding that her children are grieving differently when one closes, another feeling inspired to pass a strong and older swimming test. for her life as usual.
Hospitals are filled with patients who, like Miles’s husband and mother-in-law, have not been vaccinated.
On a positive note, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Florida has dropped over the past two weeks from more than 17,000 to 14,200 on Friday, indicating that growth is easing.
Florida made an aggressive effort early on to vaccinate its senior citizens. But Dr Kartik Cherabuddi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Florida, said the raw number of those who have not yet reached high is still large, given Florida’s 4.6 million elderly population.
Overall, more than 46,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, which ranks 17th in per capita deaths among states.
Most deaths this summer like last summer are among the elderly, but the percentage of people under 65 who die from COVID-19 has risen sharply, which health officials attribute to lower vaccination rates in those age groups.
Dr Theresa Tam, head of public health in Canada, said Friday that unvaccinated people are 12 times more likely to become infected and 36 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected.
What is happening all over Canada
What is happening all over the world
As of Saturday, more than 220 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.5 million.
IN Americas, some cities in Brazil are giving boosting images of the COVID-19 vaccine, although most people have not yet received their second strokes. The move reflects local concern about the highly contagious delta variant.
IN Europe, Germany ‘s top health official has called for more citizens to be vaccinated, warning that if the numbers do not rise, hospitals could be overcrowded by patients with COVID-19 by the end of the year. Health Minister Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter that “we need at least 5 million vaccines for a safe fall and winter.”
IN Asia-Pacificregion, New Zealand reported its first death from coronavirus in more than six months, while the number of new cases continued to decline. Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.
IN Africa, a survey of 18- to 24-year-olds in 15 countries on the continent found that nearly one-fifth of the 4,500 respondents to the survey said they lost their jobs, and 37 percent were told they should stop or stop their education. Another eight percent in the center surveyed without their wages tied, 18 percent had to return home and 10 percent said they were forced to care for family members.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-covid19-canada-world-sept4-2021-1.6165002
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]