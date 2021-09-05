Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

Florida is in the clutches of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, a catastrophe triggered by the highly contagious delta variant.

While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, Sunshine State has a large population of seniors who are particularly vulnerable to the virus; a lively holiday scene; and a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business closures.

As of mid-August, the state averaged 244 deaths per day, up from just 23 per day in late June, and eclipsed the previous peak of 227 during the summer of 2020. (Because of both the way deaths are recorded in Florida and delayed in reporting, the latest figures on deaths per day are incomplete.)

Hospitals have had to rent refrigerated trucks to store more bodies. Funeral homes are overcrowded.

A health worker administers a COVID-19 test at a car-site in Miami on Aug. 30. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Cristina Miles, a mother of five from Orange Park, a suburb of Jacksonville, is among those facing more than one loss at a time. Her husband died after becoming infected with COVID-19, and less than two weeks later, her mother-in-law contracted the virus.

“I think we are all in a weird dream state,” she said, adding that her children are grieving differently when one closes, another feeling inspired to pass a strong and older swimming test. for her life as usual.

Hospitals are filled with patients who, like Miles’s husband and mother-in-law, have not been vaccinated.

On a positive note, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Florida has dropped over the past two weeks from more than 17,000 to 14,200 on Friday, indicating that growth is easing.

Florida made an aggressive effort early on to vaccinate its senior citizens. But Dr Kartik Cherabuddi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Florida, said the raw number of those who have not yet reached high is still large, given Florida’s 4.6 million elderly population.

WATCH | Fauci on what it will take to vaccinate America: Anthony Fauci what it will take to vaccinate America Andrew Chang sits down with Dr. Anthony Fauci to discuss the recent push for vaccination in the United States and what it will take to get about 80 million Americans vaccinated. 6:05

Overall, more than 46,300 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida, which ranks 17th in per capita deaths among states.

Most deaths this summer like last summer are among the elderly, but the percentage of people under 65 who die from COVID-19 has risen sharply, which health officials attribute to lower vaccination rates in those age groups.

Dr Theresa Tam, head of public health in Canada, said Friday that unvaccinated people are 12 times more likely to become infected and 36 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected.

What is happening all over Canada

A woman wearing a face mask is seen in Montreal on Saturday. (Jean-Claude Taliana / Radio Canada)

What is happening all over the world

As of Saturday, more than 220 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than 4.5 million.

IN Americas, some cities in Brazil are giving boosting images of the COVID-19 vaccine, although most people have not yet received their second strokes. The move reflects local concern about the highly contagious delta variant.

A resident is administered with a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at a nursing home in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. (Silvia Izquierdo / Associated Press)

IN Europe, Germany ‘s top health official has called for more citizens to be vaccinated, warning that if the numbers do not rise, hospitals could be overcrowded by patients with COVID-19 by the end of the year. Health Minister Jens Spahn wrote on Twitter that “we need at least 5 million vaccines for a safe fall and winter.”

IN Asia-Pacificregion, New Zealand reported its first death from coronavirus in more than six months, while the number of new cases continued to decline. Health authorities said the woman who died was in her 90s and had underlying health problems.

IN Africa, a survey of 18- to 24-year-olds in 15 countries on the continent found that nearly one-fifth of the 4,500 respondents to the survey said they lost their jobs, and 37 percent were told they should stop or stop their education. Another eight percent in the center surveyed without their wages tied, 18 percent had to return home and 10 percent said they were forced to care for family members.