NNECAPA Photo Library Finding a purpose in life is difficult. For Max Krieger, it was simple: find and document the most unusual McDonald’s places in the world. An everyday game stylist, Krieger, 28, has spent a year and a half searching the internet for photos of McDonald’s locations with unusual themes and posting them on Twitter. His project is called Not standard McDonald’s, and celebrates the eccentricity of themed places. Many have been destroyed or remodeled, as well UFO-Mcdonald’s form in England, but few still exist in their glory, like it Gothic McDonald’s basement in Poland or blush monstrosity in Las Vegas. Next year, Krieger plans to take his project to the real world. He is visiting 12 “McDonald’s non-standard” in Florida with a film crew to tell their stories about storage, creation and exactly why they are so attractive. He is visiting both assets (still shocked) and dead sites (remodeled). His documentary project is not affiliated with McDonald’s. And to prevent legal problems, Krieger is making it completely free. “I think if they had stopped me and given up, they would have done it already,” Krieger said. Krieger has always had a fascination for strangely decorated spaces. Case in point: a Twitter THREAD he did in the interior of the Egypt-Victoria merger of the Cheesecake Factory, which opened towards time magazine in 2017. Documenting McDonald’s locations is the first thing that took a life of its own. The account grew in popularity, with approximately 158,000 followers. McDonald’s non-standard is a source of nostalgia. Almost every post has a comment from a user discussing their memories of the place good or badwith “Certainly seeing people reevaluate something they had forgotten to feel fulfilled,” Krieger says. “It feels like I’m putting up something that is a positive emotional network in the world with my online content.” The account has a special appeal. McDonald’s is a common denominator among so many people, says Krieger. The restaurant brings people together under a shared experience and almost everyone has a memory associated with the brand. People tend to make emotional connections with places where they have found a sense of stability, says Krystine Batcho, a psychology professor at Le Moyne College who studies nostalgia. Familiarity is an antidote to anxiety and fear of the unknown, and McDonald’s food consistency and brand recognition brings a sense of comfort. When Krieger thinks of the restaurant, he only remembers good things. McDonald’s was a safe place to meet friends and family, the last stop during a night out. He would spend his childhood afternoon in front of the TV fascinated by the cartoon Wacky Adventures of Ronald McDonald on VHS. McDonald’s would not speak directly to Krieger’s project, but said in a statement to NPR that the company “has so much love for these unique and creative McDonald’s locations around the world and the sense of nostalgia they bring.” Krieger does not expect the project to save McDonald’s strange locations from standardization. “I’m having a good time,” he says. “If I stop the good past, I will curb it.”

