‘March for Michaels’: Kovrig and Spavor families and supporters mark 1,000 days in detention – National

Every day in his windowless concrete cell, Michael Kovrig walks 7,000 steps.

“It takes hours in a small prison cell,” said Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla. “But it is a way to stay healthy, mentally and emotionally, to keep his body strong and to stay positive.”

Michael Kovrig met his wife, Vina Nadjibulla, at Columbia University in 2001.



This weekend marks 1,000 days since Canadians Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China. To mark the gloomy milestone, on September 5 their supporters will walk 7,000 steps across Ottawa, from Windsor Park to Major’s Hill Park.

The families and supporters of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are organizing a solidarity march in Ottawa for September 5th. Participants will march 7,000 steps, just as Kovrig does inside his prison cell every day.

“As difficult as this historic moment may be, I am also inspired by Michael and what he continues to do to stay positive, keep hope and faith alive and see the day when he will be free, when he will “be able to come back with all of us. And until that day, we have to keep fighting,” Nadjibulla told Global News.

“The goal is to take him on a plane to Toronto.”

This goal has now inspired a song called Plane to Torontowith It was produced by the old punk band – the Hungarian Kovrig – he was their singer and frontman in the 1990s – to raise awareness about the ban on Kovrig and Spavor.

Canadian Michael Kovrig was the frontman for the Hungarian punk rock band Bankrupt during the 1990s. The band released a song demanding that Kovrig be released from his Chinese prison.

“Two Michael” are accused of espionage and their trials were held behind closed doors last spring. Spavor was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison, while Kovrig is still awaiting his decision. China has a 99 percent penalty rate.

A Chinese state newspaper now claims that Spavor took pictures and videos of Chinese military equipment, which he then sent to Kovrig. The article did not provide evidence to support the claim and cites “a source close to the case”.

Canadian Ambassador to Beijing Dominic Barton told reporters after Spavors’ sentencing that part of the case depended on photos he took at airports.

















“There is nothing in his detention other than the fact that he is a Canadian caught in a bigger geopolitical drama between the United States and China,” Nadjibulla said.

The Canadian government also considers the allegations against Kovrig and Spavor unfounded and a political punishment for the arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the US

The Chinese Communist Party and its state-controlled media apparatus marked 1000 days of Meng detention with propaganda videos and a petition containing nearly 15 million signatures calling for her release.

“I think this is as much for a local audience as it is for a foreign audience,” said Diana Fu, an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto and a non-resident member at the Brookings Institution John L. Thornton Center. China.

“The campaign goes hand in hand with a very common story that you will hear a lot in Chinese politics, which is that China has long suffered at the hands of foreign abuse and foreign humiliation, and that now is the time to grow up and face countries. and Canada. “

















Meng’s extradition hearing ended in August with a decision expected later this year. If the judge recommends that Meng be extradited to New York to face charges, the Canadian government will still have a chance to intervene. The final decision in all extradition cases rests with the Canadian Minister of Justice, the Attorney General.

“The lives of the two Canadians I think are important enough for the justice minister to have acted long ago in this case,” said Gar Pardy, a former director general of consular affairs for Canada, who deserves help to secure the release of more than 100 Canadians detained or in trouble abroad during his career.

“Over the years, we have always reached a dangerous world and are helping Canadians who are in trouble,” Pardy told Global News. “The difficulties (in this case) are unique in some ways because another government is involved. But it is a set of difficulties that can be resolved without any risk or harm to long-term Canadian policy.”

















The Trudeau government has long rejected calls for a prisoner exchange – Meng for two Michaels – claiming the move would put other Canadian travelers at risk of being taken hostage politically.

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was asked by Global News on Friday if she would consider releasing Meng in exchange for two Michael if elected prime minister. He did not answer the question directly, but defended a tougher stance against Beijing.

“I would consider Magnitsky sanctions against Chinese leaders who have held our citizens hostage for almost 1,000 days,” O’Toole said. “Sir. Trudeau has not taken this situation seriously and I think about the families of the two Michaels most days.”

A young man holds a sign with pictures of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been detained in China for more than a year, outside the BC Supreme Court, where Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was attending a hearing in Vancouver. on Tuesday, January. . 21, 2020. CANADIAN PRESS / Darryl Dyck.



The Kovrig and Spavor families are expected to join the march for Michaels in Ottawa on Sunday, including Nadjibulla.

“We are here 1,000 days for this,” she said. “And I sincerely hope we are at the end, at the final beginning of this geopolitical drama, and that Michael will finally be able to return home.”