International
‘March for Michaels’: Kovrig and Spavor families and supporters mark 1,000 days in detention – National
Every day in his windowless concrete cell, Michael Kovrig walks 7,000 steps.
“It takes hours in a small prison cell,” said Kovrig’s wife, Vina Nadjibulla. “But it is a way to stay healthy, mentally and emotionally, to keep his body strong and to stay positive.”
This weekend marks 1,000 days since Canadians Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China. To mark the gloomy milestone, on September 5 their supporters will walk 7,000 steps across Ottawa, from Windsor Park to Major’s Hill Park.
“As difficult as this historic moment may be, I am also inspired by Michael and what he continues to do to stay positive, keep hope and faith alive and see the day when he will be free, when he will “be able to come back with all of us. And until that day, we have to keep fighting,” Nadjibulla told Global News.
“The goal is to take him on a plane to Toronto.”
This goal has now inspired a song called Plane to Torontowith It was produced by the old punk band – the Hungarian Kovrig – he was their singer and frontman in the 1990s – to raise awareness about the ban on Kovrig and Spavor.
“Two Michael” are accused of espionage and their trials were held behind closed doors last spring. Spavor was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison, while Kovrig is still awaiting his decision. China has a 99 percent penalty rate.
A Chinese state newspaper now claims that Spavor took pictures and videos of Chinese military equipment, which he then sent to Kovrig. The article did not provide evidence to support the claim and cites “a source close to the case”.
Canadian Ambassador to Beijing Dominic Barton told reporters after Spavors’ sentencing that part of the case depended on photos he took at airports.
Canada’s relationship with China takes another major hit after Michael Spavor’s sentencing
“There is nothing in his detention other than the fact that he is a Canadian caught in a bigger geopolitical drama between the United States and China,” Nadjibulla said.
Trends
‘Last selfishness’: Doctors get frustrated as anti-vaccine protesters protest hospitals
There is a lot of work there. Why aren’t they filling the Canadians?
The Canadian government also considers the allegations against Kovrig and Spavor unfounded and a political punishment for the arrest of Chinese telecom executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the US
The Chinese Communist Party and its state-controlled media apparatus marked 1000 days of Meng detention with propaganda videos and a petition containing nearly 15 million signatures calling for her release.
“I think this is as much for a local audience as it is for a foreign audience,” said Diana Fu, an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto and a non-resident member at the Brookings Institution John L. Thornton Center. China.
“The campaign goes hand in hand with a very common story that you will hear a lot in Chinese politics, which is that China has long suffered at the hands of foreign abuse and foreign humiliation, and that now is the time to grow up and face countries. and Canada. “
Meng Wanzhou extradition case ends, decision date to be announced in autumn
Meng’s extradition hearing ended in August with a decision expected later this year. If the judge recommends that Meng be extradited to New York to face charges, the Canadian government will still have a chance to intervene. The final decision in all extradition cases rests with the Canadian Minister of Justice, the Attorney General.
“The lives of the two Canadians I think are important enough for the justice minister to have acted long ago in this case,” said Gar Pardy, a former director general of consular affairs for Canada, who deserves help to secure the release of more than 100 Canadians detained or in trouble abroad during his career.
“Over the years, we have always reached a dangerous world and are helping Canadians who are in trouble,” Pardy told Global News. “The difficulties (in this case) are unique in some ways because another government is involved. But it is a set of difficulties that can be resolved without any risk or harm to long-term Canadian policy.”
Trudeau says China’s quest to free Meng Wanzhou would put Canadians at risk
The Trudeau government has long rejected calls for a prisoner exchange – Meng for two Michaels – claiming the move would put other Canadian travelers at risk of being taken hostage politically.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole was asked by Global News on Friday if she would consider releasing Meng in exchange for two Michael if elected prime minister. He did not answer the question directly, but defended a tougher stance against Beijing.
“I would consider Magnitsky sanctions against Chinese leaders who have held our citizens hostage for almost 1,000 days,” O’Toole said. “Sir. Trudeau has not taken this situation seriously and I think about the families of the two Michaels most days.”
The Kovrig and Spavor families are expected to join the march for Michaels in Ottawa on Sunday, including Nadjibulla.
“We are here 1,000 days for this,” she said. “And I sincerely hope we are at the end, at the final beginning of this geopolitical drama, and that Michael will finally be able to return home.”
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8166519/march-for-the-michaels-kovrig-spavor-1000-days-in-detention/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]