Switzerland vs. Italy: World Cup qualifier live, TV channel, how to watch online, news, chances, time

Following a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria earlier this week, Italy are no longer able to lead Group C with a maximum number of wins. However, Roberto Mancini’s men are four points away from the Swiss who have played two more games and a negative result here would not only end their undefeated streak at 35, but would also enable Murat Yakin’s men to close out. potentially the gap in the summit with them. second match in hand.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, September 5th | Time: 2:45 pm ET

Sunday, September 5th | 2:45 pm ET Location: St. Jakob-Park-Basel, Switzerland

St. Jakob-Park-Basel, Switzerland Live broadcast: ESPN +

ESPN + Chances: SUI +280; Draw +225; ITA +100 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Stories of the story

Switzerland:Two games against the Italians and coming to their first competitive appearance under Yakin, Nati have an opportunity to build on their UEFA Euro 2020 performance, which saw them eliminate world champions France by scaling up champions Italy who have started slowly .

Italy:The European kings of Mancin must improve after their sudden draw at home with the Bulgarians and the trip to neighboring Switzerland must bring an increase in performance levels as it is undoubtedly the most difficult match of the group stage.

prediction

While a draw should not be ruled out, I think Azzurri will do enough to win this. The transition from Vladimir Petkovic to Yakin will be tricky for the Swiss and they should aim for maximum points in Northern Ireland next.Choose: Switzerland 1-2 Italy.