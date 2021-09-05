International Charity Day: Know its history and importance | Latest India News





The anniversary of Mother Teresa’s death is marked as International Charity Day on September 5 each year. Mother Teresa, known for her devotion to the oppressed, died on September 5, 1997, at the age of 87. Followers of Mother Teresa in many parts of the world, including the Philippines, will commemorate Sunday (September 5) as the 24th anniversary of her death. After her death, Mother Teresa was given a state funeral by the government in recognition of her services to the poor of all religions in India. She was canonized by St. John Paul II in 2003. Pope Francis canonized her on the eve of the anniversary of her death, on September 4, 2016. Widely known throughout her life as a living saint, Mother Teresa founded the Missionaries of Charity in 1950, which today has spread to various countries. On August 12 this year, the United Nations issued a memorial stamp in honor of Mother Teresa. On the right side of the stamp appears one of Mother Teresa’s most famous quotes: Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. History of International Charity Day International Charity Day was officially proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. This day also received the support of Hungarian civil society with the support of the Hungarian parliament and government. Importance of International Charity Day In 2015, during the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development, the idea of ​​International Charity Day was conceived as a way to help bridge the gap between rich and poor and also to help poor nations with finances for meet the sustainable development goals set for the world to reach by 2030. September 5 was chosen as International Charity Day to mark the anniversary of Mother Teresa’s death. Every year on the anniversary of her death, Mother Teresa worshipers gather at her tomb in Kolkata, for mass and special thanksgiving prayers, as well as to offer flowers, candles and sing hymns.

