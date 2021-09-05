Mice, drought, and labor shortages affect global oil oil recovery

Rodents enjoy palm fruit in Malaysia amid labor shortages

PERAK, MALAYSIA / SINGAPORE, September 5 (Reuters) – In a large oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from newly plowed land among palm seedlings as rented cows graze in planted areas of wealth.

A labor crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has forced property managers on the 2,000-acre River Slim to find creative ways to maintain their fields, even though the prices of the world’s most consumed edible oil are close to record levels.

“It’s easier to extract teeth than to hire new workers now,” said asset manager Ravi, who gave only his first name. “I can not find workers to maintain the fields.”

Malaysia, the world’s second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of counterproductive production winds that is likely to pull global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

The Southeast Asian country is a microcosm of the difficulties faced by producers of various edible oils on several continents, from Canadian canola farmers to Ukrainian sunflower growers, as they try to meet the huge demand.

Global food prices have risen to their highest 10-year levels this year – the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) price index has risen more than a third since last summer – due in large part to to increase the price of vegetables that are vital to both food preparation and as fat in numerous daily products. Read more

The FAO Global Edible Oils Index has risen 91% since last June and is expected to grow further as economies reopen following the COVID-19 blockade, boosting food and fuel consumption of edible oils.

But growers have faced a number of hurdles, including labor shortages, heat waves and parasite infestations, that are leading to collective stockpiles of the world’s most consumed edible oils – palm, soy, canola (rapeseed) and sunflower seeds. – at their lowest levels in a decade

MALAYSIAN DOCTORS

In Malaysia, which accounts for about 33% of global palm oil exports, the average yield of palm tree clusters in January-June fell to 7.15 tonnes per hectare from 7.85 a year earlier. Malaysian Palm Oil Board data show a drop in average crude palm oil yields to 1.41 tonnes per hectare, from 1.56 tonnes in the same period last year.

Many plantations were harvesting with two-thirds or less of the labor force required, as government coronavirus restrictions cut off the usual supply of migrant workers from Indonesia and South Asia.

More than half a dozen plantation owners interviewed by Reuters said the lack of workers had forced them to extend their harvest period from 14 days to 40 days, a change that compromises fruit quality and risks losing some parts of the herds. fruits.

“Especially bad in Sarawak. Some companies are seeing a 50% drop in production due to a lack of harvesters,” said a plantation manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Slim River property has delayed replanting and closed its nursery for the first time in 20 years to re-employ harvest workers.

Another plantation manager, named Chew, said he was forced to raise wages by 10% to keep workers.

Less manpower to maintain plantations means even more pests, including rats, moths and livestock worms.

“It has resulted in an environment that is good for rats to nest, feed and breed and natural predators cannot reach,” said Andrew Cheng Mui Fah, a plantation official in Sarawak.

In Slim River, Ravi said about a quarter of the estate was facing a worm infection that “will skeletalize the leaves and cause the formation of small (fruit) clusters”.

He was referring to the larvae of the cattle moth that grow and feed on trees.

INDONESIAN MILLS

Neighboring Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, does not have the same issues of labor shortage and production is expected to increase this year as more area is planted for palm oil.

However, operations at palm oil factories, where palm fruit is converted to raw palm oil, have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions, said Dorab Mistry, director of Indian consumer goods company and lead consumer Godrej International.

“The closure of palm oil factories along the length and breadth of Malaysia (and) Indonesia has been a major wetter on the production side,” he said at the annual conference of the American Soybean Export Council on August 25th.

Total production by 2021 from Indonesia and Malaysia, which together account for approximately 90% of world palm oil, was estimated at 66.2 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv Commodities Research published on August 4th.

That’s almost equal to 2020, but analysts said declining reviews are possible if job shortages and pest infestations worsen.

THE THARY DECLARATION OF NORTH AMERICAN

Meanwhile, farmers in western Canada planted canola on some of the driest land in a century this spring, sending canola futures to the highest levels of all time in early May.

A July heat wave then scorched crops across all Canadian cuts, causing the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to reduce the canola production estimate by 4.2 million tonnes to 16 million tonnes, the lowest since the 2012- 13.

“We haven’t had much rain to talk about and the crop is drying up,” said Jack Froese, who has been cultivating canola near Winkler, Manitoba, for nearly 50 years.

Froese expects a yield of just one-quarter of last year’s level: “very depressing.”

U.S. soy beans have also been devastated by drought, with the USDA lowering its production forecast by 1.8 million tonnes in August from a month earlier.

This is expected to lower US soybean oil reserves to eight-year lows and US soybean exports to the lowest levels of the decade.

“We’re looking at an average crop because we were lucky enough to have some groundwater,” said Jared Hagert from his North Dakota farm. “But you don’t have to go far west here to get into some really tough productions.”

In some good news for buyers, Brazil soybean production is expected to reach a record 144.06 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season, driven by a 4% increase in planted area, estimated agribusiness consultancy Datagro.

Ukraine, the main producer of sunflower seeds according to the USDA, is expected to cut production by 18% from a crop hit by the 2020 drought, and oil exports are projected to rise to 6.35 million tonnes from 5.38 million last season, according to the ministry. its agriculture.

CONTENT OF ENRICHMENT

However, the outlook for edible oil production generally remains weak and stocks are likely to strengthen further, leaving markets tight next year and increasing inflationary pressures, according to some analysts.

In Malaysia, the worsening of COVID-19 outbreaks will leave plantations starving by workers through the rest of the palm tree production window.

Canadian farmers continue to cope with drought conditions, leading the official StatsCan agency to reduce canola production by 24.3% and yields below 30.1%.

“We have numerous problems with supplies of edible oil worldwide, palm oil in Malaysia, canola in Canada and La Nina inhibiting soybean production in South America,” Mistry said.

“We expect lower oil content in Canadian canola production due to drought,” he said. “The tightness of the supply of vegetable oil is expected to continue in 2022.”

Pressure on stocks is already being fueled by consumer prices and the upward trend is expected to continue, especially as refiners raise prices to cover rising commodity costs.

Singapore-based Wilmar International (WLIL.SI) said a time lag between rising raw material costs and rising consumer prices, imposed in the first half of the year, had negatively impacted margins.

Mewah Group (MEWI.SI), one of the largest refineries in the region, said average selling prices for its wholesale goods and consumer packages rose almost 54% and 24% respectively in the first half of a year on first.

“Everyone along the supply chain is absorbing some of the higher costs,” said Oscar Tjakra, a senior food and agribusiness analyst at Rabobank. “The cost push should continue next year.”

With global consumers already facing general economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, further increases in food oil prices will affect many livelihoods due to the inelastic nature of food demand.

Several countries including Nigeria, Egypt, Turkey and the Philippines have all recorded large jumps in food inflation in recent months. Price pressure may continue as higher costs of edible oil pass from suppliers, leaving consumers with little choice but to pay for the main product. Read more

“Even in the poorest regions, such as Sub-Saharan Africa, where consumers suffer greatly from high prices, consumption has only dropped very little,” said Julian McGill, Southeast Asia head at LMC International.

“There just isn’t much flexibility in using vegetable oils from food.”

Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe in Jakarta, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Ana Mano in Sao Paulo, Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires, Pavel Polityuk in Kiev and Karl Plume in Chicago; Edited by Gavin Maguire and Jane Wardell

