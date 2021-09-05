Australians urged to plan ahead for Christmas shopping amid dramatic bad global supply chain crisis | Retail industry

What we continue to see is just this snowball down a hill, a different gathering [Covid-19 related] affects which means that perhaps supply outside Asia has been the worst I have seen in the forty years of retail history, Brookes said.

It’s pretty bad dramatically and it’s not going to be particularly good when it comes to Christmas.

Brookes predicted that customers would begin to feel the material impact of this problem in the coming months.

Australia has a very big Black Friday, its biggest retail event of the year. But if sellers do not have many shares available, they will not be able to make 30, 40, 50% discounts because it takes a lot of shares out of the system, he said.

There will also be a supply mismatch during the Christmas period because most people ordered the Christmas stock for delivery in October, November, and there is a really high supply mismatch.

Australian Retail Association CEO Paul Zahra agreed, urging both retailers and customers to plan ahead.

Retailers need to order stocks much earlier than usual, with most larger retailers building healthy inventory levels to ensure they satisfy their customers, he said.

The main message to consumers in all of this is not to leave your Christmas purchases until the last minute.

Last month, Super Retail Group chief executive Anthony Heraghty tha Sydney Morning Herald that if the products were not in the barn or on the shelf today, for this year’s Christmas I think the chances of being [in stock] come that peak time is too far away.

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci the newspaper also said he was not worried, but worried, about the impact the closure of ports in China would have on the Big W Christmas stock.

But a retailer spokesman later told the Guardian Australia that the Christmas stock was already in the water and en route to Australia.

So we have lots of stock for our customers in the coming months Like any Christmas, it is always a good idea to buy gifts early to avoid losing, he said.

In August, China was hit by its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic, causing partial blockages of several major ports. This includes Ningbo-Zhoushan, the third busiest port in the world, creating delays and outages that spread throughout the global shipping industry.

Zahra cited the staggering price of shipping containers, caused in part by most of the explosions on freight carriers, as well as altered shipping routes during the pandemic, as another serious obstacle to global trade.

Retailers are reporting that the restriction of incoming flights has put significant pressure on shipping and we are seeing container costs escalate to four times their usual rate, which could have an impact on selling prices with minority, he said.

Brookes confirmed that Colette stores were also facing this challenge.

For us, the cost of containers has increased between three and five times from 18 months ago, he said.

We have been able to absorb it, we have not raised our prices, but I think there is an inevitability that some retailers will have to reflect it on costs.

Prof. Amrik Sohal, a global supply chain expert at Monash University, said the struggle that manufacturers were facing with the source of raw materials was another aggravating factor, affecting almost every industry.

There is a shortage of staff in various jobs, in the garment industry in Bangladesh for example, he said.

Also, supply chains are not operating at full capacity, so raw materials may be available, but they are not delivered to the destination on time.

Brookes said many in the retail sector were concerned that the reopening of colossal US and EU markets could push Australia to the next threshold.