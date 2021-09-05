Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating is 70%, the highest among 13 global leaders Latest News India





Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating was at its peak at 84 percent in May 2020 shortly after the pandemic outbreak in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a approval rating of 70 percent, which is the highest among the 13 global leaders polled in the poll conducted by The Morning Consult. In the poll, updated on September 2, Prime Minister Modi is ahead of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden. The list also includes Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jaire Bolsonaro and more. The PM Modi approval rating has also increased in the last two months as, in June, the PM Modi approval rating was 66%. Here is the assessment of Prime Minister Modi’s approval compared to global leaders Narendra Modi: 70% Lpez Obrador: 64% Mario Draghi: 63% Angela Merkel: 52% Joe Biden: 48% Scott Morrison: 48% Justin Trudeau: 45% Boris Johnson: 41% Jair Bolsonaro: 39% Moon Jae-In: 38% Pedro Sanchez: 35% Emanuel Macron: 34% Yoshihide Suga: 25% The Mod disapproval rating has also dropped to around 25 percent, one of the lowest on the list. The Morning Consult chart showed that PM Modi’s disapproval peaked in May when Covid’s second wave hit the country hard. Now that the Covid situation in the country is steadily improving even in the midst of the threat of the third wave of the pandemic, the assessment of Prime Minister Modi’s disapproval has dropped. Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating was at its peak at 84 percent in May 2020 shortly after the pandemic outbreak in India. The morning consultation calculates the approval and disapproval assessment based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given location with an error margin between +/- 1-3%. Online interviews of approximately 2,126 adults were taken for data on India. SHUT

