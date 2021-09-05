Hedges Butte fire out of control at 230 acres





The Hedges Butte wildfire burning in South Okanagan before Christ has grown to 230 acres in size since it was first reported Friday morning. The fire is located approximately 12 miles southwest of Penticton, along Green Mountain Road, and is classified as out of control. When the BC Church Fire Service first marked the fire and began extinguishing it, it was 0.3 acres in size, though it quickly grew to 10, 20 and then 50 acres before reaching 100, then 230. Read more: Evacuation notice issued for 50-hectare Hedges Butte fire in South Okanagan On Friday afternoon, the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District issued an evacuation alarm for 47 properties in Electoral Zone I, southwest of the Farleigh Lake community. The story goes down the ad This was followed by an evacuation alarm released by Bandi Indian Penticton for the following properties: 111 Great Valley Road.

119 Great Valley Road.

851 Shingle Creek North Pl.

795 Shingle Creek Rd.

791 Shingle Creek Rd.

111 Shingle Creek Rd.

101 Shingle Creek Rd.

105 Shingle Creek Rd.

121 Shingle Creek Rd.

279 Shingle Creek Rd.

1269 Green Mountain Road.

1329 Green Mountain Road.

1335 Green Mountain Rd.

1315 Green Mountain Rd.

1378 Green Mountain Road.

1283 Green Mountain Rd.

1279 Green Mountain Rd.

1402 Green Mountain Rd.

Canceled flights, lost luggage, no customer support: why the flight has become a “nightmare” Thirty firefighters and six helicopters are battling the blaze, along with the help of air tanks. “Skimmers also responded by throwing water from Skaha and Okanagan Lakes to cool the fire,” BC Wildfire said on Saturday. “The extreme state of the forest drought, coupled with strong winds, resulted in rapid fire growth during the day. Teams were on site last night to monitor the fire overnight.”















2:04

The hot fire season in 2021 BC is finally cooling down





The hot fire season in 2021 BC is finally cooling down

BC Wildfire said the crews will be back on site Saturday, working uphill near Green Mountain Road, creating watchdogs for control. The story goes down the ad Planning for contingency guards is underway and heavy equipment will begin to build machine guards. Helicopters will be used to control the fire throughout the day, as required. Drivers can also expect delays along Green Mountain Road due to one-lane, alternating traffic. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

