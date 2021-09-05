All Blacks come out in 38-21 victory against Wallabies despite Barrett red card | Latest rugby news

All Blacks have achieved a 38-21 victory over Wallabies in the third Bledisloe Test.

Ian Foster’s men have already secured the trophy for another year after two consecutive wins at Eden Park and took an early lead thanks to two penalties from Beauden Barrett and an attempt on brother Jordie

Jordie would soon receive a red card as he went to catch a bomb, attacking Marika Koroibete and collecting it in the head.

However, this failed to stop the All Blacks as they scored before the break.

As Folau Fainga’a and Nic White struggled to keep them in the game, the Wallabies failed to have an answer for Akira Ioane and the All Blacks as they scored four attempts in the second half to seal the victory.

Needing a quick start, it was back Samu Kerevi who blew up the All Blacks, finding what looked like the first test of the match.

However, TMO considered Kerevi out of the game when he first got the ball.

This allowed the All Blacks to control possession as they dominated with the fast ball in hand.

Two penalties on Beauden Barrett allowed Ian Fosters’s men to control the game after a divided Wallabies failed to take advantage of their chances.

The first attempt would eventually come after Beauden scored a shot for Will Jordan as the All Blacks continued the frenetic pass, eventually completed by Jordie Barrett

Jordie would soon see red as he went to catch a bomb, attacking Marika Koroibete and collecting it on his head.

In a scene similar to the second game, the deficit did not matter as Wallabies failed to take advantage of the lead, with Tom Banks failing to find touch from the resulting penalty.

Koroibete would then be denied for the second time after TMO withdrew his attempt from a striker due to a second move after hitting the ground.

This allowed the Blacks to march on the field and score once again at break, with center David Havili entering the game to complete a powerful ball to challenge a man’s disadvantage.

The Wallabies looked determined after the break as their expansiveness paid off with Andrew Kellaway and Tate McDermott exploding in line in the six-minute space.

Newly returned Folau Faingaa would attend to give Dave Rennies men a boost after the break.

However, once again the All Blacks had an answer as Akira Ioane continued his dominating streak, bursting into three faces before finding Will Jordan for the answer.

Havil would soon add his second minutes later, catching a Matt Philip tapping.

Entering the field for Barret, as part of the new 20-minute red card law trials, McKenzie seemed to have made a great appointment after tearing a fallen ball into his hands, but the ball contacted Beaudens’s luggage , with TMO being out of the game.

Nic White would take advantage of the territory by connecting with club team-mate Pete Same while the Wallabies hunt for a comeback.

In the end, Ioane and All Blacks were very strong as Lienert-Brown ended another strong break from driving.

TJ Perenara will snatch another kick to put them in the lead to find George Bridge with a cross kick to seal the win and clear the series.

Tom Banks would pass before the bell, however, the score was sealed after the All Blacks sealed the bonus victory.

T ALL ALL BLACK 38

JUDGMENTS: Havili 2, J. Barrett, Jordan, Lienert-Brown, Bridge

CONS: B.Barrett

PENA: B. Barrett 2

WALLABIES 21

TRIALS: Fainga’a, Samu, Banks

KUNDR: Lolesio, Hodge 2