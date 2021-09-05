International
As China opposes the Taliban, Uighurs in Afghanistan fear for their lives
Tuhan, who is using a pseudonym to protect her identity from the Taliban, is caught between a homeland where Uighurs are facing growing repression and an adopted country where they are considered foreigners.
What worries them most is that they could be deported to China.
Former prisoners claim they were subjected to strong political indoctrination, forced labor, torture and even sexual abuse. China vehemently denies allegations of human rights abuses, insisting that the camps are voluntary “vocational training centers” set up to quell religious extremism and terrorism.
Tuhan said she fears what will happen to her and her family if they are forced to return.
“Throughout these past years, life has been difficult … But what is happening now is the worst,” she said, referring to the Taliban taking control. “It is only a matter of time before (the Taliban) find out that we are Uighurs. Our lives are in danger.”
“Chinese refugees”
Tuhan was only 7 years old when she and her parents fled Jarkand, an oasis on the ancient Silk Road near the Chinese border with Afghanistan.
Many fled China after the Communist Party took control of Xinjiang in 1949. Some, like Tuhan, emigrated in the mid-1970s, during the chaos of the last years of the Cultural Revolution, crossing mountain passes south of Xinjiang to seek refuge. housing, said Roberts.
Many Uighurs now hold Afghan citizenship, but their ID cards still identify them as Chinese refugees – including second-generation immigrants, according to a shared identity photo with CNN and accounts of the two Uyghurs.
Abdul Aziz Naseri, whose parents left Xinjiang in 1976, said his ID still identifies him as a “Chinese refugee”. although he was born in Kabul.
Nasser, who now lives in Turkey, said he collected the names of more than 100 Uighur families wanting to flee Afghanistan.
“They are afraid of China because the Taliban were dealing with China behind the door. And they are afraid of being (sent) back to China,” he said.
A good friend »
There is reason for Uighurs in Afghanistan to worry, experts say.
In July, a Taliban delegation paid a high-profile visit to Tianjin, where they met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
Wang called the Taliban “an important military and political force in Afghanistan” and said they would play “an important role in the peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process of the country”.
“China is a very important and strong country in our neighborhood, and we have had very positive and good relations with China in the past,” said Zabihullah Mujahid. “We want to make these relationships even stronger and we want to improve the level of mutual trust.”
Roberts said the Uyghur fears that the Taliban might deport them to China to gain more favor over Beijing were legitimate.
“(The Taliban) have many reasons to try to anger Beijing in terms of gaining international recognition, in terms of receiving financial aid at a time when most of the international community is not giving them financial aid,” he said.
Tuhan’s concern about the potential for being forced to return to China has been deepened by Beijing’s increasingly aggressive efforts in recent years to bring overseas Uighurs back to Xinjiang, including from Muslim countries.
In a report published in June, the Uighur Human Rights Project said there had been at least 395 cases of Uighurs being deported, extradited or returned to China from countries around the world since 1997.
In a statement to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the Uighur Human Rights Project a “clear separatist organization against China.”
“The so-called data and reports issued by them have no impartiality and credibility and are not worth disputing at all,” she said.
Striking militants
The Chinese government has a long history of engaging with the Taliban, dating back to the late 1990s, when the militant group last controlled Afghanistan.
During his July meeting with Taliban officials in Tianjin, Wang, the Chinese foreign minister, said ETIM “poses a direct threat to China’s state security and territorial integrity.”
But experts say there is little independent evidence to support China’s claims about the size, capabilities and impact of ETIM – and there are doubts that it still exists today.
According to Roberts, ETIM started as a small group of Uighurs who came to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in 1998 with the aim of creating an uprising against Chinese rule.
“They have been very prolific in terms of producing videos threatening Beijing, but there is no evidence that they are capable of carrying out any attack inside China,” Roberts said.
But the Chinese government has continued to use the existence of TIP – which Beijing still refers to it as ETIM – to highlight the threat of terrorism and to justify its continued crackdown on Xinjiang, Uighur experts and activists said.
“Why send a friend?”
Now in her early 50s, Tuhan lives in northern Afghanistan, earning a living by tailoring people’s clothes, while her children do odd jobs, like painting neighbors’ houses, for whatever money they can get.
But even ordinary people like her can find themselves involved in Beijing’s campaign against terrorist groups.
Roberts said it is unclear that the TIP has a significant presence in Afghanistan, although a small number of its members are believed to be living in the country. If the Taliban were to oust anyone in China, they would most likely be ordinary Uighurs rather than TIP members with whom they had long-term relationships, he said.
“If they want to show Beijing that they were acceptable to his (repatriation) demands, why send a friend they know when they can just send some random Uighur to Afghanistan and suggest they are a threat to Beijing? ” Tha Roberts.
Despite having lived for decades in Afghanistan, Uighurs are considered foreigners, and unlike the thousands of people who were safely transported by the US and its allies, they have no place to help negotiate their exit.
“They have no one to defend on their behalf, to help them leave the country,” Roberts said.
Tuhan said she and her family do not even have passports, so they have limited opportunities to leave Afghanistan, even if another country was willing to take them.
“They do not issue passports for free, and we can not afford it. But now they have stopped issuing passports anyway,” she said.
“It has been 45 years since we left here. We have aged without seeing a good day,” she said. “We hope our children have a better life. That’s all we want. We just want to get rid of this oppression.”
Arslan Khakiyev and James Griffiths contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/04/asia/uyghur-afghanistan-taliban-china-intl-hnk-dst/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]