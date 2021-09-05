As China opposes the Taliban, Uighurs in Afghanistan fear for their lives

Tuhan, who is using a pseudonym to protect her identity from the Taliban, is caught between a homeland where Uighurs are facing growing repression and an adopted country where they are considered foreigners.

What worries them most is that they could be deported to China.

Former prisoners claim they were subjected to strong political indoctrination, forced labor, torture and even sexual abuse. China vehemently denies allegations of human rights abuses, insisting that the camps are voluntary “vocational training centers” set up to quell religious extremism and terrorism.

Tuhan said she fears what will happen to her and her family if they are forced to return.

“Throughout these past years, life has been difficult … But what is happening now is the worst,” she said, referring to the Taliban taking control. “It is only a matter of time before (the Taliban) find out that we are Uighurs. Our lives are in danger.”

“Chinese refugees”

Tuhan was only 7 years old when she and her parents fled Jarkand, an oasis on the ancient Silk Road near the Chinese border with Afghanistan.

At that time, Kabul was known as “East Paris and for ethnic Uighurs, it was a shrine from the China Cultural Revolution, a decade of political and social unrest from 1966 to 1976, during which Islam – like all other religions – was severely hit.

Tuhan is one of up to 3,000 Uighurs in Afghanistan, according to Sean Roberts, a professor at George Washington University and author of “Fighting Uighurs,” making them a small minority in the country of more than 37 million with

Many fled China after the Communist Party took control of Xinjiang in 1949. Some, like Tuhan, emigrated in the mid-1970s, during the chaos of the last years of the Cultural Revolution, crossing mountain passes south of Xinjiang to seek refuge. housing, said Roberts.

Many Uighurs now hold Afghan citizenship, but their ID cards still identify them as Chinese refugees – including second-generation immigrants, according to a shared identity photo with CNN and accounts of the two Uyghurs.

Abdul Aziz Naseri, whose parents left Xinjiang in 1976, said his ID still identifies him as a “Chinese refugee”. although he was born in Kabul.

Nasser, who now lives in Turkey, said he collected the names of more than 100 Uighur families wanting to flee Afghanistan.

“They are afraid of China because the Taliban were dealing with China behind the door. And they are afraid of being (sent) back to China,” he said.

A good friend »

There is reason for Uighurs in Afghanistan to worry, experts say.

In July, a Taliban delegation paid a high-profile visit to Tianjin, where they met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang called the Taliban “an important military and political force in Afghanistan” and said they would play “an important role in the peace, reconciliation and reconstruction process of the country”.

In return, the Taliban called China a “good friend” and vowed to “never allow any force to use Afghan territory to engage in acts harmful to China,” according to a statements by the Chinese Foreign Ministry at the meeting.

Last week, a Taliban spokesman called for closer ties with Beijing. interview with Chinese state broadcaster CGTN.

“China is a very important and strong country in our neighborhood, and we have had very positive and good relations with China in the past,” said Zabihullah Mujahid. “We want to make these relationships even stronger and we want to improve the level of mutual trust.”

Roberts said the Uyghur fears that the Taliban might deport them to China to gain more favor over Beijing were legitimate.

“(The Taliban) have many reasons to try to anger Beijing in terms of gaining international recognition, in terms of receiving financial aid at a time when most of the international community is not giving them financial aid,” he said.

Tuhan’s concern about the potential for being forced to return to China has been deepened by Beijing’s increasingly aggressive efforts in recent years to bring overseas Uighurs back to Xinjiang, including from Muslim countries.

CNN has collected more than a dozen accounts detailing the detention and deportation of Uighurs at the request of China to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.

In a report published in June, the Uighur Human Rights Project said there had been at least 395 cases of Uighurs being deported, extradited or returned to China from countries around the world since 1997.

In a statement to CNN, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called the Uighur Human Rights Project a “clear separatist organization against China.”

“The so-called data and reports issued by them have no impartiality and credibility and are not worth disputing at all,” she said.

Striking militants

The Chinese government has a long history of engaging with the Taliban, dating back to the late 1990s, when the militant group last controlled Afghanistan.

Beijing has repeatedly urged the Taliban to crack down on Uighur militants in Afghanistan, mainly the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), which it has blamed for almost every terrorist attack or violent incident in Xinjiang and other parts of the country.

During his July meeting with Taliban officials in Tianjin, Wang, the Chinese foreign minister, said ETIM “poses a direct threat to China’s state security and territorial integrity.”

or video released by state broadcaster CGTN in 2019 compared ETIM to al Qaeda and ISIS, saying it “has tried to recruit people on a massive scale, spreading a radical ideology that continues to cause chaos in many parts of the world.”

But experts say there is little independent evidence to support China’s claims about the size, capabilities and impact of ETIM – and there are doubts that it still exists today.

According to Roberts, ETIM started as a small group of Uighurs who came to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan in 1998 with the aim of creating an uprising against Chinese rule.

The Taliban initially allowed the group to settle in Afghanistan, but in an effort to seek Chinese support amid international isolation, the Taliban secured Beijing that it would not allow any group to use its territory to carry out attacks against China.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Xinjiang saw an increase in violent attacks, which Roberts said were often spontaneous outbursts of complaints against the Chinese government’s repressive policies. But after the 9/11 attacks, Beijing tried to reformulate all those incidents as being linked to Islamic terrorism led by outside groups like ETIM, he said.

had heard of ETIM until it was designated by the US government as a terrorist organization in 2002, during a period of growing counterterrorism cooperation with China following the 9/11 attacks. This decision, however, has been called into question by Few peoplehad heard of ETIM until it was designated by the US government as a terrorist organization in 2002, during a period of growing counterterrorism cooperation with China following the 9/11 attacks. This decision, however, has been called into question by experts AND officials , who see him as a quid pro quo from Washington to win Beijing support for the invasion of Iraq.

Last year, amid deteriorating US-China relations, the Trump administration deleted ETIM as a terrorist group, angering Beijing. The US State Department said the removal was because “for more than a decade, there has been no credible evidence that ETIM continues to exist.”

The founder of ETIM Hasan Mahsum was killed in 2003 from troops in Pakistan, where he and his followers fled after the US bombing of Afghanistan. The group appears to have died with him, Roberts said.

But by 2008, a descendant group of ETIM, called Islamic Party of Turkestan (TIP), had come out and threatened with attack Beijing Olympics. The group is known to have been linked to al Qaeda and later became a key player in the Syrian civil war.

“They have been very prolific in terms of producing videos threatening Beijing, but there is no evidence that they are capable of carrying out any attack inside China,” Roberts said.

But the Chinese government has continued to use the existence of TIP – which Beijing still refers to it as ETIM – to highlight the threat of terrorism and to justify its continued crackdown on Xinjiang, Uighur experts and activists said.

“Why send a friend?”

Now in her early 50s, Tuhan lives in northern Afghanistan, earning a living by tailoring people’s clothes, while her children do odd jobs, like painting neighbors’ houses, for whatever money they can get.

But even ordinary people like her can find themselves involved in Beijing’s campaign against terrorist groups.

Roberts said it is unclear that the TIP has a significant presence in Afghanistan, although a small number of its members are believed to be living in the country. If the Taliban were to oust anyone in China, they would most likely be ordinary Uighurs rather than TIP members with whom they had long-term relationships, he said.

“If they want to show Beijing that they were acceptable to his (repatriation) demands, why send a friend they know when they can just send some random Uighur to Afghanistan and suggest they are a threat to Beijing? ” Tha Roberts.

Despite having lived for decades in Afghanistan, Uighurs are considered foreigners, and unlike the thousands of people who were safely transported by the US and its allies, they have no place to help negotiate their exit.

“They have no one to defend on their behalf, to help them leave the country,” Roberts said.

Tuhan said she and her family do not even have passports, so they have limited opportunities to leave Afghanistan, even if another country was willing to take them.

“They do not issue passports for free, and we can not afford it. But now they have stopped issuing passports anyway,” she said.

“It has been 45 years since we left here. We have aged without seeing a good day,” she said. “We hope our children have a better life. That’s all we want. We just want to get rid of this oppression.”