The city of Regina will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statute – Regina





The city of Regina recently announced that it will recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th as a legal holiday. Read more: The Regina city mask mandate will apply to REAL facilities, including the Mosaic Stadium September 30th will be a paid holiday for all city employees. City Manager Chris Holden said the city recognizes the importance of officially honoring the day in dedication to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. “Our organization is committed to seeking guidance from indigenous peoples on actions that will ensure that the tragic history and continuing legacy of residential schools are never forgotten,” Holden said in the announcement. Read more: The community celebrates the naming of Buffalo Meadows Park, the pool in Regina The story goes down the ad “Regina is situated on the land of Treaty 4, an area rich in indigenous history and the heart of Mtis in Canada,” the publication added. Trends Canceled flights, lost luggage, no customer support: why the flight has become a “nightmare”

Florida hit by its deadliest wave COVID-19, spurred by the rise of the Delta variant The city noted that this year’s Sept. 30 observance is particularly important because of the proximity to the unmarked graves discovered at Cowessess First Nation, about 160 miles east of Regina.















3:12

Cowessess First Nation members hold vigil after discovering unmarked graves at a former residential school





Members of the First Cowessess Nation hold vigil following the discovery of unmarked graves in a former residential school June 28, 2021

“Remembering those who never made it home and honoring the survivors who are our friends, neighbors and fellow citizens will help our journey forward.” The city is encouraging its employees and their families to embrace the importance of the day by honoring the Indigenous Peoples and reflect on acts of reconciliation. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8167697/regina-holiday-national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos