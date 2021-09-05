NDP Singh promises dental care coverage for families earning less than $ 90,000





ST JOHN’S, NFLD. “A one percent tax on some of Canada’s richest residents would be enough to fund the launch of a national dental care program,” the NDP leader said Saturday as he filled out details on a major election board. of his platform party. The plan outlined by Jagmeet Singh revisited a frequent theme of his election campaign as he insisted that Canada’s ultra-rich have to pay more to cover the cost of a range of social programs. Funding for government-subsidized dental care, he said, would come from a one percent tax on Canadians with a net worth of $ 10 million or more. Singh said the cash would provide full dental coverage for uninsured families earning less than $ 60,000 a year and partial coverage for families with less than $ 90,000 in annual income, noting that the measures will to enter into force immediately under an NDP government. “This is fully feasible in the federal program scheme, it is very achievable,” Singh said during a campaign stop in St. John. “It would give relief to people who are worried they can’t afford the care they need.” Singh said his ultimate goal would eventually be to increase full dental care coverage as a benefit under Canada’s health care program, estimating that the new plan would cost about $ 1.5 billion in its first year before than to line up under $ 1 billion a year later. The plan is similar to what Singh did in the 2019 campaign, which also provided assistance to families earning less than $ 90,000 a year, as well as a sliding payment for families in the annual income group of $ 70,000 to $ 90,000. dollars. When asked about the similarities with the previous version of the plan, Singh said the holiday was dedicated to continuing the fight to improve medical care. “It is no surprise that we are still campaigning for the things we believe in because we have not changed our beliefs,” he said. “People have realized more than ever that our healthcare system has had gaps. They have seen that COVID-19 did not create problems, but certainly exposed many of them.” Singh also voiced a proposal to address what he described as other gaps in the national healthcare system. He said reliance on internationally trained residents could be a key tool in strengthening the healthcare sector and addressing staff shortages exacerbated during the pandemic and its aftermath. “There are a lot of very talented people coming to Canada with international experience … but then when they get here it (the experience) is not recognized and they can not practice in their fields,” Singh said. “I think it can also help us with medically trained professionals and other professionals who have excellent training and experience but are unable to use it when they come to Canada.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 4, 2021. — This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship. — This story was produced with the financial support of Facebook and the Canadian Press News Fellowship.

