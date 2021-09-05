



MONTREAL Columbia Camille Zimmerman ’18CC Women’s Basketball Alumna is representing the US Team at the FIBA ​​3×3 Series Women Series in Montreal. The list, which was announced Thursday, also includes Jordan Reynolds (Tennessee), Breanna Richardson (Mississippi) and Hailey Van Lith (Louisville). Playing in Group A, the US started the stoppage with a perfect 3-0 record on Friday with Zimmerman contributing with six points and nine tables. The United States defeated Germany in overtime, 18-16, then overtook Austria, 15-14 and overtook the Netherlands, 16-14. The 3-0 start advanced the US directly to the semifinals on Saturday at 4:25 pm ET. Reynolds, Richardson and Zimmerman are current members of Force 10 3×3, the first professional 3×3 women’s professional basketball teams in the United States. The United States hopes to win an invitation to the FIBA ​​3×3 2021 Women’s Series Final, which will be played September 18-19 in Bucharest. Romania’s host nation and the top seven teams in the FIBA ​​3×3 Series Women’s season standings will receive an invitation to the event. If the US advances from Saturday’s semifinal match, they will compete in the final later that evening at 19:25 ET against Spain (3-0) or the winner of Saturday’s second quarterfinal match. An OT win plus a pair of wins with a hold is 3-0 and in Saturday’s semifinals in # 3x3WS Montreal stops! – USA Basketball 3×3 (@ usab3x3) September 4, 2021 Zimmerman, a two-time selection of the All-Ivy League First Team and All-Met Division 2016-17. The Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, graduated from Columbia in 2018 as the program’s all-time leader in scoring and retrieval. She amassed 1,973 points and 940 rebounds in four seasons and is also the record holder of a season in scoring (608 points, 22.5 points per game). Zimmerman currently plays professionally in Switzerland for Troistorrents. She also played in Finland and Sweden. – For the latest in Columbia women’s basketball program, follow @CULionsWBB on Tweet AND Instagram , on Facebook at Facebook.com/ColumbiaWBB , on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com with

