Haqqani and Baradar fight for power in Kabul | World News

Haqqani and Baradar fight for power in Kabul
Pakistan-backed, the Haqqani Network has no interest in sharing power in Kabul and is looking at the ultra-conservative Pashtun Sunni government. This view contradicts the commitment made by Mulla Baradar to an inclusive transitional government towards the international community in Doha.
from Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
SEPTEMBER 05, 2021
There is confusion over the formation of a government in Kabul led by the Haqqani Network in opposition to Mullah Baradar over the formation of an inclusive transitional government, committed to the international community during the Doha peace talks.
While Baradar wants elements from minority communities to be included in the government, Haqqanis led by Taliban Vice President Sirajuddin and his terrorist bird do not want to share power with anyone. With the tacit support of Pakistan’s mentor and promoter, the Haqqani are in favor of a pure Taliban government based on medieval theocracy. HQN has told Baradar to withdraw after winning Kabul and taking control of the Afghan capital. Mullah Yaqoob is still in Kandahar and there is a great deal of confusion about forming a government with traditional Taliban ultra-conservative elements who do not want to give up their son-in-law ties to al-Qaeda, a Kabul observer said.
The main instigator of the Taliban, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, director general of Pakistani inter-service intelligence (ISI), is still in Kabul trying to mediate a solution between the warring factions in favor of the Haqqani Network. The ISI has used the Haqqani Network to target the Indian Embassy in Kabul in the past and to direct the Sunni Pashtun force in a direction aligned with Pakistan. Another reason General Hameed is in Kabul is to monitor Taliban operations against the Resistance Force led by Commander Amrullah Saleh in the Panjshir Valley. Unconfirmed reports indicate the involvement of Pakistani Army regulars in the mufti for counter-resistance operations in the Panjshir Valley. With China and Russia with the Taliban, the Panjshir resistance is fighting a tough battle without international support as all the border republics of Central Asia are suing for peace with Sunni Islamists as led by Moscow. While the European Union is more unhappy with the turn of events and in Pakistan, the 27-member union has no belly to fight, while the UK is climbing Islamabad for Taliban engagement. And the US has no influence on the stabilization of Afghanistan, except that it wants the Doha process to be honored as mediated by their highly discredited envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.
It is clear that the power struggle in Kabul will turn into a weapon after the HQN leadership told Doha interlocutors that they won Kabul by force and are not interested in any legitimacy from the international community with China on its side. A HQN-controlled Taliban government in Kabul also suits the Pakistani Army as it will not only give Rawalpindi strategic depth against India, but also a strong force with the weary international community. The clock goes back to medieval times in the Af-Pak region.
