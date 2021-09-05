International
Unforgettable journey: Father before Christ, 78 years old, son, 53 years old, visit the spectacular park, far away for adventurous growth
Most family vacations involve parents taking their children somewhere.
Last month, the roles were reversed, with a Lower Continent man in his 50s taking his 78-year-old father who lives in West Kelowna on a long and memorable northwest rise before Christ
Clayton Cunningham from North Vancouver says he has done many memorable walks with his father, Don, but nothing is as harsh, distant or spectacular as their trip to Mount Edziza Provincial Park.
According to BC Parks, Mount Edziza is a composite volcano, four million years old and reaching 2,787 meters high. The park covers 230,000 acres, features five significant lakes, and is located close to Alaska Panels.
The Cunninghams say they have hiked Mount Robson, Mount Assiniboine, made the Bowron Lakes chain and climbed Kilimanjaro, along with many campsites, fishing and ski weekends in the hometown.
Both were well traveled, Clayton Cunningham said.
Don Cunningham is a former teacher but also adores the outdoors, along with the firefighter in his youth.
Why mali Edziza?
So from the many parks and mountains to ascend to Christ, why he?
Don said he learned about Mount Edziza years ago through a television documentary, which he recorded. He held the tape and told it to Clayton, who, according to Don, thought it would be a wonderful trip one day.
I thought it would be the end, Don said. And last year, he said, Dad, how would you like to do Mount Edziza?
Don said before the trip, he did a lot of exercise walking in Bear Creek Park in West Kelowna with a package weighing between 30 and 50 pounds.
I go about two or three times, and I did it three times a week, Don said. “I thought I was completely ready for Edziza,” he said.
But it turned out that Edziza was more of a challenge than I thought it would be.
Clayton said they researched everything, including choosing a flying aircraft company to rent on Mount Edziza.
Above the tree line
Normally, most people imagine the forest-filled north before Christ. But not so with Mount Edziza.
In fact, the Cunninghams said the only vegetation they saw was bushes and virtually no trees knelt down, as they were above the tree line all the time.
And then there were the brown, orange and yellow mountains.
If you like desert areas, it’s really beautiful, Don said, adding that they saw about 16 bears on the four-hour journey from the Highway 16 turn east of the Terrace to the Tatogga Lake Resort on Highway 37.
From Tatogga Lake Resort, the two traveled 20 km to catch a plane in Mount Edziza Provincial Park.
Before landing, Don had read that there were no trails.
And I thought for sure there would be some sort of trace, he said. But there were no trails.
We had to go strictly to GPS points. And without them, we would not have gone anywhere.
Don gave credit to anyone who scored GPS points, stating that they were made by guess because of the harsh topographic regions.
How far?
Mount Edziza is not far from the Alaska panel.
To get there, it is a five-hour drive north from Prince George on Highway 16 in the small Kitwanga community. From Kitwanga, it is also four hours north to the resort.
Like I said, the Cunninghams say they traveled 17 hours north from West Kelowna to reach the Tatogga Lake Resort.
The ride, which I thought would be long, was quite enjoyable, Clayton said. We just talked; we didn’t even have radio all the way.
It was a chance to achieve, so it was great.
Being remote does not get many visitors, with the Cunninghams saying they only saw one more group walk during their four-day visit to the park.
Further, Clayton said comments from social media posts asked if he was out of the province.
I have already received many comments that you would not have known we were in Christ, Clayton said. It is just another world.
As a side note, the Cunninghams say they saw only one other group from the lower continent during their time in Edziza.
Broken ground
Not all provincial parks have marked or easy walking paths.
And along with the lack of trees at higher altitudes, Cunninghams said that when it came to food storage, you should put it under rocks, keep the smell to a minimum and hope the bears in the area will not find it.
Clayton said the park is more than 100 miles from north to south.
And these are not normal miles. There is no trace, Clayton said.
If you look at it in your day planner, 10 km does not seem like much to you. But you have the. 50 pack and you are walking on the rocks, basically. If you are lucky, it is just gravel.
But its uneven ground. Each step is a possible twist of the ankle, and you are constantly crossing streams, trying to find the best way to cross it. Retreating is not going fast.
Clayton said the stones ranged in size from fist size to table size.
On steep terrain, every small step you would take would essentially cause a small avalanche of small rocks, Clayton said. And we both fell two or three times because of the terrain and the rocks.
But the risk (of crashing) was always there because you carry a. 50 pack.
Clayton also noted that there were very few places to set up camp due to the rocky terrain and steep slopes.
End of journey
Clayton said not only was it impossible to walk side by side for many parts because of the terrain, but that he could see his tired father.
On the fourth day, Don said he could not go any further, and they decided to call via satellite text for air assistance, at their own expense, to get them.
The two contacted their charter company and were told they were nowhere near a lake for a flying plane to land. On the other hand, a helicopter was delivered in just under two hours.
Sometimes I forget he is 78 years old, and he is still here, doing these crazy things, Clayton said, noting that his father was 76 when they climbed Kilimanjaro.
I feel really blessed that way. What is it that we have been doing since I was a kid, going out. And he impresses everyone, especially now that he is getting older, that he still does these things.
He is like my best friend because none of my best friends want to do these things.
He also said that Kilimanjaro was camping glam compared to Edziza, as, unlike the highest mountain in Africa, there were no goalkeepers and no trails.
Here, it was him and me, Clayton said. And that was it.
With the trip now in the rearview mirror, Don called the trip fun and memorable, even though he had to finish it early.
It was stunning; the landscape is incredible. It was worth every minute of it.
