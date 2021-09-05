Covid’s failures in Thailand spark angry new protests





BANGKOK In heavy air with monsoon pressure and resentment, riot police in Bangkok fired rubber bullets and tear gas. Tanat Thanakitamnuay, the descendant of a real estate family, stood on a truck, where he had exiled Thai leaders for their harsh response to the pandemic. Then a strong object, possibly a tear gas canister, struck his right eye, tearing his retina. Mr Tanat, who once backed the 2014 coup that brought to power Prayuth Chan-ocha, now prime minister, says the August 13 injury cost him his eyebrow. I may be blind, but now I am stronger than ever, I see things more clearly than ever, he said. People knew long ago how incompetent this government is. Covid is just more evidence and proof.

Thailand, which not long ago was seen as a miracle containing viruses, has become another example of how authoritarian arrogance and lack of government accountability have fueled the pandemic. This year, more than 12,000 people in Thailand have died from Covid-19, compared to less than 100 last year. The economy is devastated, with tourism almost non-existent and production slowing.

Anger is spreading, and not just on the streets. Opposition lawmakers in Parliament tried to pass a no-confidence motion against Mr Prayuth, accusing his government of abusing Thailand’s monthly start to fight the coronavirus. That attempt failed on Saturday, although some members of the coalition of prime ministers had briefly fueled speculation that they might support his ouster. This circulation of summer vaccines, already late, was further hampered by production delays. A company inexperienced in the production of vaccines, whose main shareholder is the King of Thailand, was awarded the contract to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically. The failure of governments to provide adequate imported supplies has made matters worse. Only about 15 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and social inequalities have allowed the young rich to jump ahead of the older, poorer people. The anti-government protests, which are now happening every day, are growing more desperately and the security crackdowns more aggressive. In August, at least 10 demonstrations were violently disrupted. In one, a 15-year-old boy was shot and is now in intensive care. Police have denied firing real ammunition. Previously, people said they were not going out to protest because of Covid, but now the opinion has changed to, You stay at home and you will die anyway because of the inability of governments to take care of people, said Tosaporn Sererak , a doctor who was once a hopeless government spokesman from the 2014 coup.

More than a dozen civil society groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, issued a letter Wednesday urging authorities to show restraint.

We are concerned about the disproportionate response of riot police to provocations by protesters, read the letter to Mr Prayuth. We are also concerned about the arbitrary detention of protest leaders who have recently faced new criminal charges and who have been denied parole. Mr. Prayuth, who led the coup seven years ago as army chief, has concentrated power in his own hands, arguing that high executive powers are needed to fight the pandemic. He has tried to quell public opposition by creating a state of emergency and criminalizing certain criticisms. Hundreds have been arrested in recent months for riots, so-called cybercrime and criticism of King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, which is against the law. A prominent politician was accused of insulting the monarch after he asked why Siam Bioscience, the company of kings, was given contracts to produce vaccines for Southeast Asia when he had not produced them before.

At least a dozen protest leaders who began last year calling for Prayuths to resign and reform the monarchy have now closed, awaiting trial. Some have contracted Covid-19 in jail. On Tuesday, a United Nations official expressed concern that the jailed protesters were not receiving proper medical care. Sureerat Chiwarak, the mother of Par Chiwarak, a protest leader, said her son was infected in a crowded Bangkok prison. Mr Parit told his mother there were far more Covid cases in jail than the official numbers shown. Some people say, why don’t you surrender, they have your child in their arms, they put him in jail, said Ms. Sureerat. Jo. Children are fighting for equality, why should I give up? With some of Bangkok Covid blocking measures lifted on Wednesday, the protest movement is gaining momentum, even if the crowds do not match the tens of thousands who turned out at rallies last year.

When the government is authoritarian, they think they can censor the media, they think they can stop people from protesting, said Rangsiman Rome, an opposition lawmaker. But people still go out to protest every day, demanding change. During the protests of recent years, which were peaceful, riot police showed mostly restraint, despite their long history of shooting demonstrators.

Their response this summer has been harsher, with protests that have often been extinguished before joining. Police now regularly use rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons coated with sparkling chemicals. Protesters respond with their arsenal, including torches and slingshots. Opposition figures say the demand to confront police during a pandemic is a sign of widespread despair. “People who supported the government are also infected, and that makes them rethink and wonder why they should suffer like this,” he said. Rangsiman. On August 29, two anti-government protesters joined forces in Bangkok. The first was a rally of hundreds of cars and motorcycles. After a period of intense noise, they dispersed.

The second, smaller and more angry rally was held in a business district. Motorcyclists used paper to cover their license plates and helmets to darken their faces. Other protesters hid behind the mud. No one wanted to talk openly about why they were there. Tear gas began to flow before dusk, and police fired streams of purple water, ostensibly to mark the demonstrators. Low blooms echoed and smoke filled the air as protesters fired shells. As night fell, small fires burned. On Saturday, riot police set up transport containers to disrupt a rally, while a smaller protest erupted in violence.

Mr Tanat, the protester who was partially blinded last month, is the beneficiary of the privilege that has divided Thailand into a small group of wealthy and tens of millions who do not, a division that has fueled political unrest for years. He said some of his wealthy friends had also started attending rallies, riding on their drivers ’motorcycles to get there instead of riding their usual Rolls-Royces or Maybachs. But most of the protesters are from the war class which has been further impoverished by the pandemic. Nipapon Somnoi said her son, Warit Somnoi, 15, had offered to leave school to help the family, but she would not allow it.

The boy ended up in a protest in mid-August. The video footage, which she can’t bear to watch, shows the moment a bullet hit his neck and, as a CT scan confirmed, landed on his back. Police reiterated that security forces did not use live ammunition. Ms. Nipapon said she did not know what to believe. Her son has been in a coma for more than two weeks. She worries that because her family is neither rich nor famous, his fate will be forgotten. Sometimes I think, a tear gas canister can buy six to eight doses of a good quality vaccine, Ms. Nipapon said. The state keeps saying that we are a democracy, but they only listen to their voice. Late last month, she sat in the hospital, petting her boys face, asking if he could hear her. There were moments when I called his name and saw his eyelids move, she said. There were tears coming out. But I do not know.

